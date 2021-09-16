‘NCIS’ season 19: Cast, trailer and everything we know about the CBS drama

Few shows have reached the height that NCIS has. The popular crime drama on CBS has aired 18 seasons and has spawned multiple spinoffs, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and a brand new spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. But the original NCIS just keeps rolling along, as it gets ready for its 19th season.

NCIS, which debuted on CBS in 2003, was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, both of whom are still writing for the show. With these veterans pulling the strings behind the scenes, what can we expect from this latest season of NCIS? Read on to find out everything we know about NCIS season 19.

What is the plot of ‘NCIS’?

NCIS is about the cases handled by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service agency from their Washington, D.C., office. The team is led by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs as they work each week to solve a specific case.

To start season 19, the team will be dealing with an explosive finale from season 18. SPOILER ALERT if you are not caught up on the latest episodes of NCIS. In the NCIS season 18 finale Ellie Bishop decided to go undercover, with a sad goodbye to Nick Torres; elsewhere, Gibbs believes that a serial killer that he has been tracking is following him. He persists with the investigation though, travelling by boat to try and search for evidence when it suddenly blows up. Gibbs body floats to the surface and appears to be lifeless, however, he eventually swims away.

The first episode of season 19 will deal with the aftermath of the explosion, as Gibbs is missing. It’s possible that Gibbs may be missing for multiple episodes this season, as reports have indicated that CBS is willing to work around star Mark Harmon’s schedule.

Who is in the ‘NCIS’ cast?

Mark Harmon has been the lead of the series from the start, and even as he may be MIA for a few episodes in season 19, he is expected to reprise his role as Agent Gibbs.

His NCIS team for season 19 will be made up of:

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen - Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

David McCallum - Donald Mallard

New to the NCIS cast this year will be Gary Cole, Allie Davis, Pam Dawber and Katrina Law.

NCIS is moving from its Tuesday airday that it has held for 18 seasons, now instead airing on Mondays. The season 19 premiere coming on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. NCIS will serve as the lead-in to its spinoff show, NCIS: Hawai’i.

For anyone missing the NCIS in its usual time, it can watch the latest episode on the CBS website or Paramount Plus the day after it airs.

Is there an ‘NCIS’ trailer?

NCIS has released a promo for the season 19 premiere, give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘NCIS’

NCIS can be watched live on your local CBS station. You can tune in if you have a cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming subscription to services including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, as all of these options give consumers in all markets access to their local CBS station.

With any of these services you also have the ability to watch the latest episodes on-demand through CBS.com, which requires that you provide authentication in the form of login credentials to a compatible service.

Viewers can also opt to stream episodes of NCIS either live at their convenience with a subscription to Paramount Plus. If Paramount Plus subscribers want to watch the show live, they need to make sure they are signed up for the $9.99 Paramount Plus subscription, as it is the only one that offers a simulcast of local CBS stations. For those willing to watch NCIS on-demand, they can do so for the latest episodes (as well as past seasons) on either the $4.99 or $9.99 version of Paramount Plus.