The White Lotus star teases EXPLOSIVE details from the next series
The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell tells fans to "buckle up" for the new season
We might have a little bit of time to wait before the new season of The White Lotus, but that doesn't mean the excitement hasn't started building up already.
The White Lotus actor Natasha Rothwell has said that fans will need to "buckle up" ahead of the show's much-hyped next season, which is due to be set in Thailand.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Natasha revealed that when she read the script for the upcoming season, "I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them. The scripts are a testament to [creator] Mike [White]'s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."
Natasha is due to make a return to the hit HBO drama, which will hit screens in 2026 after the Hollywood strikes delayed filming.
She continued to say in the interview, "I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"
She also went on to praise how showrunner Mike White has developed her character, explaining, "Mike is so collaborative. When we did the first season, we sat down and talked a lot about Belinda and he was so receptive to feedback. So we plan to approach it the same way."
Before saying: "But all credit to him, what I love working with him is that he understands that Belinda's POV is something that he doesn't possess — so he's really interested in my feedback, and really wants to make it authentic.
"And so I'm just so lucky to work with a director like him who understands the value of having me in the role and what I can bring."
The White Lotus is due to hit screens in 2025. In the US, you can rewatch your favourite episodes from previous seasons on HBO Max, while UK fans can do so via Sky TV and NOW TV.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray
By Grace Morris