The White Lotus star teases EXPLOSIVE details from the next series

We might have a little bit of time to wait before the new season of The White Lotus, but that doesn't mean the excitement hasn't started building up already.

The White Lotus actor Natasha Rothwell has said that fans will need to "buckle up" ahead of the show's much-hyped next season, which is due to be set in Thailand.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Natasha revealed that when she read the script for the upcoming season, "I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them. The scripts are a testament to [creator] Mike [White]'s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."

Natasha is due to make a return to the hit HBO drama, which will hit screens in 2026 after the Hollywood strikes delayed filming.

She continued to say in the interview, "I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"

She also went on to praise how showrunner Mike White has developed her character, explaining, "Mike is so collaborative. When we did the first season, we sat down and talked a lot about Belinda and he was so receptive to feedback. So we plan to approach it the same way."

Before saying: "But all credit to him, what I love working with him is that he understands that Belinda's POV is something that he doesn't possess — so he's really interested in my feedback, and really wants to make it authentic.

"And so I'm just so lucky to work with a director like him who understands the value of having me in the role and what I can bring."

The White Lotus is due to hit screens in 2025. In the US, you can rewatch your favourite episodes from previous seasons on HBO Max, while UK fans can do so via Sky TV and NOW TV.