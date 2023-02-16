Masked Singer fans 'unmask' Medusa with Duchess of York clue

By Grace Morris
published

The Masked Singer US fans think that Medusa is a famous singer with the help of a Buckingham Palace clue.

Medusa in The Masked Singer US
The Masked Singer US fans used a royal clue to guess Medusa's identity. (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Masked Singer fans think that a singing sensation is hiding beneath Medusa's mask after using a Buckingham Palace clue to sus out her identity.

GnomeMustang and Medusa were the first three competitors to take to The Masked Singer US season 9 stage where Gnome was unmasked as Hollywood legend Dick van Dyke.

However, eagle-eyed fans think that they've already worked out Medusa's identity after her first performance.

The Masked Singer US sleuths believe that Medusa could be The Black Eyed Peas singer and rapper Fergie, after a picture of Buckingham Palace was shown during her clue package.

Fans thought that this could be referencing Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York who is also known by the nickname Fergie. Others suggested that this could also be a clue to Fergie's famous album 'The Dutchess'.

Fergie at the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards

Could Fergie be Medusa in The Masked Singer US? (Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

There was another clue about The Super Bowl that fans also thought pointed to Fergie as she said: "Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage. That’s right, technically I’ve been here before."

This clue could be hinting at Fergie's performance at The Super Bowl with The Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

Despite it being her first performance, fans were certain that it was Fergie behind the mask and wasted no time in sharing their theories on Twitter...

Although Fergie is a popular guess online, the judges thought that Medusa could be Ellie Goulding, Meghan Markle, Jessie J, Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa and Lorde.

Medusa was crowned the champion of the first night after competing in the Battle Royale against Mustang, who was eliminated from the competition alongside Gnome.

Mustang was eventually revealed to be country singer Sara Evans, which the judges had failed to guess.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

