With the new season of The Masked Singer comes a whole host of new masked contestants to fall in love with. One of the cutest additions to the season 9 cast is Gnome, a portly and triangular character with Grogu ears and a Keebler Elf moustache and beard.

But who is Gnome? Over the course of The Masked Singer US season 9 we'll gather clues and compile them here because we want to know who's under the mask as much as you do.

Here's everything we know about Gnome on The Masked Singer US.

(Image credit: Fox)

Who is Gnome on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

Gnome's costume is covered in green moss and flowers. There are even flowers braided into their long beard and freckles on their face.

We can't speculate about the height of the person in the Gnome costume, but the costume creates a dynamic shape and it's hard to say what the person underneath the costume may look like.

Jolly Gnome would be a perfect triangle if not for his curvy hat, which curls over at the end. Their hat is a whole ecosystem unto itself, with a little door and window and mushrooms and flowers. The hat sits atop their head — adorned with red hair, because Gnome is a ginger — and their Grogu ears.

We don't know if Gnome is Irish like the much-beloved Lucky Charms mascot, but it's quite possible.

Could Gnome be someone from the Lord of the Rings or The Witcher universe because of the pointed ears. Or, in a clever twist, it could be someone from The Mandalorian . Gnome could also be a famous fellow ginger. For all we know, it could be Rupert Grint.

The details in the costume are absolutely stunning. The moss seems to be made from the same shiny plastic stuff that Easter grass is made from, and the yellow and white flowers are sprinkled all over while leaves and little twigs are strewn throughout. Even Gnome's earpiece mic is adorned with moss and mushrooms. And don't miss the brown and white stuffed bunny rabbit near the bottom of the costume.

That's what we've got so far in terms of clues: possibly Irish, possibly connected to a famous franchise, possibly a ginger and a possible nature lover.

Gnome will perform in the season premiere along with Mustang and Medusa. Only time will tell us who is behind the mask!

The Masked Singer season 9 premieres February 15 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.