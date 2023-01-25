The Masked Singer US season 9: release date, panelists, everything we know about the celebrity singing competition

It’s time to fall in love…with The Masked Singer season 9! The popular reality singing competition featuring masked celebrities trying to stump the audience and the panelists returns in February. Expect hijinks to ensue. The winner of season 8 was Harp, who in real life is none other than Glee alum Amber Riley.

Last season the show introduced a new format where each week the contestants battled to become the King or Queen of The Masked Singer. After multiple rounds, a winner was crowned and went on to the semi-finals. We’re not sure yet whether they’ll be using the same format in season 9 but it seems very likely.

Who will win the crown this year? Read on to learn more about The Masked Singer season 9.

The Masked Singer season 9 returns to Wednesday nights, once again taking over the 8 pm ET/PT time slot on Fox. The new season premieres February 15, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu .

At this point, there’s no release date yet in the UK, but as soon as it’s available we’ll add that information here.

The Masked Singer season 9 costumes

Fox hasn't revealed the costumes that will be featured in The Masked Singer season 9, but as soon as they've been announced we'll add them in right here.

The Masked Singer panelists and host

Nick Cannon (Drumline) returns to host The Masked Singer for another season. He'll be joined by panelists Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Dirty Love), singer Robin Thicke and Pussycat Doll lead singer Nicole Scherzinger.

The panelists will once again be joined by a number of guest judges throughout the season.

The Masked Singer plot

There are singing competitions, and then there is The Masked Singer. Celebrities from across the acting, singing, social media, Broadway and sports world come together and perform in costumes. With their identities hidden, it's up to the singer's voice to do the work, leaving the audience and the judges guessing who might be behind the mask.

Past winners include T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor and season 8's Amber Riley.

The Masked Singer season 9 trailer

There's no trailer for The Masked Singer season 9, but the good folks at Fox gave us a little teaser when they announced the premiere date to hold us over until a real trailer arrives. Check out the teaser below.

BEST. NEWS. EVER. 👏#TheMaskedSinger will be back for Season 9 Wednesday, February 15 on @FOXTV! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JncmqwaEuoJanuary 11, 2023 See more

How to watch The Masked Singer season 9

The Masked Singer airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of The Masked Singer season 9 will also be available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu. Additionally, past seasons of the show are on the platform.