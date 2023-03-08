Squirrel has everyone talking. One of the characters to debut during DC Superheroes Night on The Masked Singer US season 9 has people guessing; there's a tweet featuring a set of ice skates so early chatter is that she might be a figure skater, but the slight tease of her tongue under her whiskered nose almost makes it feel like she's laughing at us because she's going to prove everyone wrong.

Squirrel makes her debut on The Masked Singer along with Gargoyle and Wolf.

So who is she? Let's take a look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

We'll update this spot as soon as we learn which song Squirrel sings on The Masked Singer.

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer US? Clues

This #SquirrelMask mystery sure is a tough nut to crack! 😜 Gather all the clues you can tonight on #TheMaskedSinger. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/u1cQe5mH3rMarch 8, 2023 See more

Before the DC Superheroes Night episode of The Masked Singer aired, there was a video on social media of Squirrel falling out of a tree (she's not a flying Squirrel, evidently). Once she lands she's handed a set of ice skates, suggesting that she might be a figure skater. Michelle Kwan? Kristi Yamaguchi? Tara Lipinski? We'll have to see!

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

Squirrel has big ears, a big tail and some big energy! She's dressed in a very futuristic-looking blue and silver suit, with boots lined with white faux fur. She's even wearing a leathery corset decorated with acorns. It's possible that her costume is a reference to someone who comes prepared for every possible scenario; we all know that squirrels like to hide their nuts for a rainy day, so it's safe to say that The Masked Singer's Squirrel might be ready for a downpour!

You can tell that Squirrel is used to performing, either as a dancer or a figure skater. Look at how she uses her hands. She's clearly someone who knows how to move, and we can’t wait to see who’s under the mask!

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

As soon as the episode airs we'll add in the panel's guesses right here.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.