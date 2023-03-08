Wolf makes their debut on The Masked Singer during the show's DC Superheroes Night. Three new masks compete in the episode, including Gargoyle and Squirrel . But we have to wonder who might be behind the Wolf mask.

Of the three new masked singers, we know the least about Wolf heading into the competition. (Personally, we think they're throwing major David Hasselhoff vibes based on their stance alone!) Most of what we think we know early-on about Wolf is likely to change as soon as the episode airs.

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Wolf on The Masked Singer.

Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

As soon as Wolf performs on The Masked Singer we'll include their song pick right here. We can't wait to hear their voice!

Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer US? Clues

We don't know much about Wolf ahead of the all-new episode of The Masked Singer, but as soon as we get a few clues from the show we'll add them in right here.

Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

There are a couple of things that immediately jump out as soon as you take a close look at Wolf and their costume. For starters, their head is silver and the rest of their fur is a silvery-black color. We've heard of silver foxes, of course, but could we have a Silver Wolf? Hmm…

And then there are Wolf's eyes, which are set amid a red outline on that silvery head. What do the red eyes mean?

Wolf's outfit is made up of a billowing red cape with a starched collar that stands up behind their head, and the outfit itself features a wolf wearing armor. Again, we’ve heard of wolves in sheep's clothing but a wolf in wolf armor? Very interesting indeed…

We have to think the red eyes and the red cape mean something, but what could they mean?

Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

We'll be sure to add the panelists' guesses right here as soon as the episode airs.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.