From the moment he started singing (in a preview clip), Gargoyle had the audience in the palm of his hands, er, wings. The smooth stylings of the stony singer immediately captured attention on DC Superheroes Night on The Masked Singer , and it had everyone wondering who was under the mask.

Gargoyle made his debut along with two other new contestants, Squirrel and Wolf. Though he might look like a bat, Gargoyle came out and showed the audience that he's a singer and a competitor.

So who is under the mask? Let's look at the clues to see who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

For his first song, Gargoyle sang "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth. If we had to guess, we'd say that Gargoyle is a singer. He's a natural and it's easy to get lost in his silky voice.

Who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer US? Clues

We'll add in all the clues that were revealed about Gargoyle during The Masked Singer after the show airs.

Who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

Gargoyles are usually meant to be dark and intimidating figures, but The Masked Singer’s Gargoyle looks like he's ready to give you a big hug. With horns, giant ears and a broad smile, he even looks friendly. He's a friendly Gargoyle.

If you look closely, you'll notice that Gargoyle's clothing is very intricate. His breeches and jacket have an ornate pattern on them and his buttons and boots have gold embellishments. Even his wings feature an intricate design on them, suggesting that this isn't your ordinary Gargoyle. This Gargoyle is friendly and stylish.

If you didn't know better, you might even think that it's no coincidence that Gargoyle is making his grand debut on DC Superheroes Night because he resembles a nice version of Man-Bat, Batman's sometimes nemesis. Shine a light from behind him and you might even wonder if you’re looking at Batman himself.

Who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

We'll have the panel's guesses as soon as the episode airs!

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.