Has Jimmy Buffet finally made it to The Masked Singer US season 9? Fans are wondering who is under the Macaw mask and we can't wait to find out!

(If Macaw turns out to be the "Margaritaville" crooner, there's no doubt his legion of Parrothead fans will be thrilled!)

Macaw makes their debut during Country Night on The Masked Singer along with Axolotl, and together they will face off against Fairy for a spot in the semifinals. The competition has been stiff, with huge performances from Fairy, Gargoyle and Medusa . But all it takes is one magical performance to move on in The Masked Singer — does Macaw have what it takes?

But who is the feathery performer? Let's see if we can look at the clues to determine who is Macaw on The Masked Singer season 9?

Who is Macaw on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

We have a feeling that Macaw knows how to strut their feathers and give the crowd an energetic performance. As soon as Macaw performs during their debut on Country Night, we'll have the details for you about song picks right here.

Who is Macaw on The Masked Singer US? Clues

It's hard to tell who is behind the Macaw mask on The Masked Singer without clues, so as soon as we see some clues we'll have them for you right here.

Who is Macaw on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

If not for the giant parrot head and long feathery wings, you might think that Macaw came straight out of The Music Man. (Hugh Jackman, is that you under the mask??)

Macaw is sporting a glittery red outfit that resembles what you'd see someone wearing in a marching band. The gold stripes not only accentuate the bright red of the costume, but they pair well with his bright red, yellow and blue plumage.

We don't know who is under the Macaw mask, but one thing seems to be certain: of all the previous contestants on The Masked Singer, Macaw looks to be the consummate performer. They're ready to lead the band and the crowd in a big performance that’s sure to be fun and energetic.

Who is Macaw on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

Who will the panelists guess is behind the Macaw mask on The Masked Singer? As soon as the panelists have their guesses in, we'll have them for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.