Who is Medusa on The Masked Singer US?
Medusa has us under a spell on The Masked Singer US.
The new season of The Masked Singer US has arrived and there are lots of new masked contestants to meet. One of the most elaborate contestants is Medusa with their scaly suit and plethora of snakes adorning the costume.
But who is Medusa? Over the course of The Masked Singer season 9 we'll gather clues and compile them here because we want to know who's under the mask as much as you do!
Here's everything we know about Medusa on The Masked Singer US.
Who is Medusa on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues
Of the three costumes revealed early to promote the premiere of The Masked Singer US season 9, Medusa is by far the most ornate. Sure, Gnome is covered in moss and flowers, but he looks like Swamp Thing next to the serpentine elegance gracing Medusa's costume.
The scaly bodysuit features purple and gold accents with lots of colorful jewels. There are cuffs, a skirt and really phenomenal over-the-knee boots that make the costume pop. Medusa's mythological roots are based in Greece. Some of the accents of The Masked Singer's Medusa costume almost look like they were made for a goddess and not the famed Gorgon from the tales and legends of old.
Medusa is known for snakes coming out of their head, and in this case the many snakes could represent many hats that The Masked Singer's Medusa wears. Is Medusa a multi-hyphenate actor and singer? Or a sports star who also sings? An EGOT?
In terms of Medusa's stature, we can look at the photo below featuring fellow Week 1 contestants Gnome and Mustang and see that Medusa is on the shorter side compared to the other two.
We have a feeling that unlike the mythological monster, this version of Medusa will be stunning the audience with their voice and not their stony gaze. Medusa has the poise of someone who is familiar with performing and we're confident that they're here to compete.
We won't know who Medusa is until the mask comes off, but until their identity is revealed we'll be adding all of the clues about their identity right here so keep checking back.
The Masked Singer season 9 premieres February 15 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
