Night Owl will make her debut in Week 2 of The Masked Singer during ABBA Night on the Fox singing competition. Night Owl is joined by Rock Lobster in the new show, and together they’ll face off against the Week 1 champion, Medusa. We don’t know much about her yet, but based on a short preview we’ve seen we know she’s got a powerful voice.

Let’s see if we can figure out who Night Owl is on The Masked Singer US.

It's @ABBA night this Wednesday! 🥳 Are you ready for more masked magic? 🪄🎭 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/saWRYzfLd5February 20, 2023 See more

Who is Night Owl on The Masked Singer US? Songs

In the preview for the ABBA Night show, Night Owl can be seen belting out one of ABBA's biggest hits, “Fernando,” and her voice is nothing short of amazing. Is she a singer, or is she a celebrity with a great voice? We don’t know who she is yet, but she sure sounds like a star!

Who is Night Owl on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

(Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

You don’t want to ruffle Night Owl’s feathers, that’s for sure. Night Owl’s elegant costume is a mix of pristine white feathers and lots of mirrors that look like feathery armor. She has a stunning jewel-encrusted choker dripping with ice, and her spiked plumage make it look like she’s wearing a crown.

While we don’t know who’s under the mask, Night Owl is so elegant that she takes over a room or, in this case, a stage. We only see her move around the stage a little bit in the preview clip, but it’s clear she has a commanding presence.

Who is Night Owl on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

We’ll have to wait for Night Owl’s performance to see what clues are revealed about her identity. Check back after the show for a complete list of Night Owl’s clues.

Who is Night Owl on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

It’s anyone’s guess as to hoo, or, who is behind the Night Owl mask. Early guesses based on the episode’s preview have fans guessing Debbie Gibson and Tia Mowry.

We’ll add in the judges’ guesses after we see Night Owl’s performance.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.