Who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer US?
Rock Lobster knows how to have a good time.
Rock Lobster loves to party, and the newest addition to The Masked Singer in season 9 seems to be having a good time. Rock Lobster makes their debut in the ABBA Night episode along with fellow newcomer Night Owl and Medusa, who continued on from Week 1 after defeating Gnome and Mustang.
Based on the preview below, Rock Lobster is one of the craziest contestants they’ve ever had on the show, and that’s saying something. We’ll have to wait and see what that means after Rock Lobster makes their debut.
So who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer? Let’s look at the clues!
Who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues
Rock Lobster is wearing a green shirt and black pants, with black boots that have some red trim that match his claws. Their clothing isn’t flashy, and it’s not that extraordinary or all that special, really. What really makes Rock Lobster stand out is their incredibly intricate lobster mask with long tendrils, and those giant claws. Oh, and the tail, of course.
With most masks, the details come from the clothing, but in Rock Lobster’s case, the costume is so realistic that it literally looks like a real-life rock lobster wearing clothes. And standing on two legs, of course.
Who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer US? Songs
The preview of the ABBA Night episode doesn’t include any clips of Rock Lobster singing, but we do see their amusing antics that leave the judges cracking up. So we’ll have to wait until they perform to talk about song choice.
Who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer US? Show clues
As with song choice, we’ll have to see what clues are revealed about Rock Lobster when they make their premiere on the show. But we’ll be sure to gather them here for you, so be sure to check back.
Who is Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer US? Guesses
It’s too early to tell who this rockin’ Rock Lobster is, but as soon as the show airs we’ll add the guesses from panelists and fans on social media.
The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
