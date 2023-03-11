Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US?
Fairy's sultry voice has fans buzzing.
Fairy arrives on The Masked Singer during the show’s Sesame Street Night. She’s joined by fellow newcomer Jackalope, and they’ll both go up against last week’s co-champions, Squirrel and Gargoyle.
With two returning champions to face, Fairy has an uphill battle on Sesame Street Night, but something tells us that she's a fierce competitor and she'll be able to handle the pressure with ease.
There’s something about Fairy that makes her voice seem familiar so we’re very keen to know who she is.
Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Fairy on The Masked Singer.
Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Song picks
Thanks to the preview of The Masked Singer Sesame Street episode on TV, we know that Fairy sings Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good" and she absolutely nails it. She has a sultry, soulful voice that sounds so very familiar. Based on the brief clip of her singing alone, we have to think she's someone who has been on stage before.
Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Clues
We'll add clues from the show and from social media as soon as they are released. Stay tuned!
Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues
There are costumes and then there are costumes. Fairy’s costume is nothing short of exquisite with its color palette of greens and purples.
Her lavender wings are translucent and ethereal, with sparkly accents befitting a majestic fairy. Under the glittery wings and feathery ruffles is a green bodysuit. She really looks like she could be the fairy responsible for welcoming the spring. Could this be a clue that Fairy is somehow connected to spring or nature?
We don’t know who Fairy is, but we suspect that she’s as elegant in real life as she is in costume.
Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Guesses
We can only imagine who the panelists will think is in the Fairy costume. As soon as the show airs we'll have their guesses for you right here.
For now, our early guess is that it could be Fantasia Barrino.
The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast (opens in new tab) and blog (opens in new tab) dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview (opens in new tab), in 2022.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.