Fairy arrives on The Masked Singer during the show’s Sesame Street Night. She’s joined by fellow newcomer Jackalope, and they’ll both go up against last week’s co-champions, Squirrel and Gargoyle .

With two returning champions to face, Fairy has an uphill battle on Sesame Street Night, but something tells us that she's a fierce competitor and she'll be able to handle the pressure with ease.

There’s something about Fairy that makes her voice seem familiar so we’re very keen to know who she is.

Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Fairy on The Masked Singer.

Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Thanks to the preview of The Masked Singer Sesame Street episode on TV, we know that Fairy sings Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good" and she absolutely nails it. She has a sultry, soulful voice that sounds so very familiar. Based on the brief clip of her singing alone, we have to think she's someone who has been on stage before.

Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Clues

We'll add clues from the show and from social media as soon as they are released. Stay tuned!

Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

There are costumes and then there are costumes. Fairy’s costume is nothing short of exquisite with its color palette of greens and purples.

Her lavender wings are translucent and ethereal, with sparkly accents befitting a majestic fairy. Under the glittery wings and feathery ruffles is a green bodysuit. She really looks like she could be the fairy responsible for welcoming the spring. Could this be a clue that Fairy is somehow connected to spring or nature?

We don’t know who Fairy is, but we suspect that she’s as elegant in real life as she is in costume.

Who is Fairy on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

We can only imagine who the panelists will think is in the Fairy costume. As soon as the show airs we'll have their guesses for you right here.

For now, our early guess is that it could be Fantasia Barrino.

The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.