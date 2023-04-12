It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a UFO! UFO makes her debut on The Masked Singer US season 9 forSpace Night, and we have no doubt that she'll leave a big impression. The winner of The Masked Singer in Space Night will go directly to the quarterfinals.

UFO enters the competition along with fellow newcomer Lamp, and together they’ll face off against last week's champion Dandelion . Since Mantis was saved by the Ding Dong Keep it On save feature, the save is off the table so she'll have one shot to win the night.

But who is UFO? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is UFO on The Masked Singer.

Who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Song picks

In an early preview ahead of The Masked Singer’s airing on April 12, UFO can be seen singing Coldplay’s "Yellow." UFO's voice sounds very familiar but it's hard to tell if she's a famous singer or someone who isn't a singer by trade yet has a lovely singing voice. This, of course, is why the clues are so helpful!

Who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Show clues

Who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Costume clues

When it comes to themed costumes, well, let's just say that UFO's costume is out of this world. She's head to toe in silver material that looks like a spacesuit.

Her skirt is an actual flying saucer with flashing lights, but it's her round helmet and giant green eye that really capture our attention. She's also got long pointy ears, as most distinguished space-faring people do.

Who is UFO on The Masked Singer? Guesses

Fans on social media had a few ideas about UFO's identity ahead of her premiere on the show. Some of those guesses included Sandra Bullock, Dove Cameron, Lauren Alaina and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Ken Jeong guessed that UFO could be Kendall Jenner, and while his guesses tend to be way off base, it looks like Nick Cannon might actually agree with him on that guess.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.