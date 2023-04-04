If it’s a bug’s life, then Mantis is here to party. It’s WB Movie Night on The Masked Singer season 9 and Mantis is making their debut along with Dandelion, and together they’ll face off against last week’s champion, Doll.

WB Movie Night is a celebration of 100 years of Warner Bros. movies and its epic catalog of songs. We don’t know what Mantis is singing, but we can only imagine that it will be entertaining.

But who is Mantis? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who Mantis is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Mantis on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

We don’t know which song Mantis sings during their debut on The Masked Singer but we’ll have that for you right here as soon as the episode airs.

Who is Mantis on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Clues are such a big part of guessing who’s under a mask on The Masked Singer, so once we see clues for Mantis we’ll have them here for you.

Who is Mantis on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

Mantis looks just like what you’d expect a giant walking, talking praying mantis to look like. They’re big and they’re green, but their costume might offer us some clues.

Mantis is sporting a black leather jacket over a white shirt with blue jeans. There’s a red handkerchief hanging from the front pocket. Is this a Grease reference? (Is that you, John Travolta!?) Honestly, there could be a number of people under that mask, all from Grease’s storied history. The big question is who it is, if in fact it’s someone from Grease.

Of course, the Grease clues could be a red herring and the person under the mask could be anyone, but we're going to put our money on a Grease cameo here.

Who is Mantis on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

So who is Mantis on The Masked Singer? Well, we won’t know for sure until that mask comes off. And as soon as the panelists have their guesses, we’ll have those for you right here.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.