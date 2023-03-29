Who is Doll on The Masked Singer US?

It's '80s Night on The Masked Singer US season 9 , and fans are buzzing about Doll's performance. Doll's deep voice and quick wit made everyone wonder if a certain '80s rocker was under the mask.

Doll makes their debut with two other new masks — Moose and Scorpio. It's a whole new round and that means the Ding Dong Keep It On save feature is back in play, so if someone is eliminated the panelists can keep them safe.

So who is Doll? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Doll on The Masked Singer.

Who is Doll on The Masked Singer? Song picks

Thanks to an early preview we know that Doll sings "Don’t You [Forget About Me]" by Simple Minds.

Who is Doll on The Masked Singer? Show clues

In a preview clip, Doll can be seen standing up to a stern looking man who tried to get them to be quiet. This could be a reference to the Twister Sister song "We're Not Gonna Take It" and to Dee Snider's famous appearance before Congress back in the day to support rock music.

Who is Doll on The Masked Singer? Costume clues

Doll is a real, well, doll. They're tall and dressed in a flashy purple dress with stars on it, and their look is capped off with a purple hat with long feathers sticking out. Nothing says '80s glam rock like a glittery dress.

Doll has seen some action in their lifetime. They've got quite a few stitches keeping them together, with a red button eye to replace an eye that they lost at some point in their life. Their mouth is also stitched together, which could be a clue that Doll won't be silenced.

Who is Doll on The Masked Singer? Guesses

Fans on social media are fairly certain that Doll is none other than Dee Snider, legendary musician and lead singer of '80s hair band Twisted Sister. Are they right? Only time will tell.

We'll add the panelists’ guesses as soon as the episode airs.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.