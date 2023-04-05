Dandelion makes her debut on Warner Bros. Movie Night on The Masked Singer season 9, and she makes the most of it. Dandelion makes her debut along with Mantis , and together they’ll face off against reigning champion Doll .

The Ding Dong Keep It On save feature is still in play, which means that the panelists might opt to keep two masked contestants from WB Movie Night. Will Dandelion make the cut? Only time will tell.

So who is Dandelion? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer.

Who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Song picks

Floating around the rainbow thanks to this performance from #DandelionMask. 😍🌈#TheMaskedSinger is back for #MovieNight TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV. 🥳

It’s no small feat to make a debut singing Judy Garland’s seminal hit “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the groundbreaking and beloved classic movie The Wizard of Oz. Not only does she take the challenge head-on, but she absolutely nails it and makes it her own. This is the magic of The Masked Singer — no matter who’s under the mask, we love hearing these amazing performances.

Who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Show clues

Who do you think #DandelionMask is? 👀 Drop those early guesses in the replies and tune in tonight to check out their clue package! 👏 #TheMaskedSinger

We'll add more clues about Dandelion as soon as they become available.

Who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Costume clues

It’s always hard to figure out who might be under a mask. Sometimes the costumes provide clues and other times the costumes manage to throw you off completely. Dandelion is wearing a green bodysuit with a tulle skirt that makes her body look like a flower stem, but it’s her crown that captures our attention. Her “mask” is an intricate web of white fluff, making her look like a real dandelion.

Only this Dandelion isn’t a weed. She might actually be a legend in disguise.

Dandelion has a gorgeous, ornate costume that’s stunning to look at, but we have to wonder if the white cloud of feathery Dandelion puff is significant. Some early guesses from fans suggest that Dandelion could be Diana Ross, and Ross is known for her beautiful hair that frames her face. Could it be the legendary Diana Ross under the Dandelion mask?

Who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Guesses

So who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Well, we won’t know for sure until that mask comes off. And as soon as the panelists have their guesses, we’ll have those for you right here.

Early fan guesses include Diana Ross and Vanessa Williams. And let's just say that they're both great guesses.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.