Moose joins The Masked Singer family on 80s Night, and the burly, flannel-clad powerhouse has fans guessing as to who is under the mask.

It’s a big mask, by the way. We’re no expert but the wingspan on those antlers looks to be at least six feet, so it’s no small feat (see what we did there?) to keep that mask on.

Moose makes their debut along with fellow newcomers Doll and Scorpio. Since this is a whole new round, that means that the Ding Dong Keep It On save feature is once again in play, meaning that the panelists can choose to save a contestant from elimination if they so choose.

So who is Moose? Let’s take a look at the clues to see if we can figure out who Moose is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Moose on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

We'll update this section with Moose's song pick as soon as the the episode airs.

Who is Moose on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Any early ideas about who #MooseMask is? 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3DVaPcf9ktMarch 29, 2023 See more

Every decade has its fair share of TV dads, and after watching the clue clip posted ahead of the episode's premiere it looks like fans have good reason to suspect that Moose could be a famous TV dad. The couch seen in the clip looks an awful lot like the one from Roseanne, but that might be a red herring to throw fans off the pursuit of a different TV dad.

Who is Moose on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

It’s hard to figure out who Moose is without hearing their voice, but the massive costume suggests that whoever is underneath is someone strong enough to manage those giant antlers and the adorably large face.

And even though flannel was such a fabric of the 90s, there’s something about the red and black buffalo check print that just works for us.

Who is Moose on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

We'll be sure to add the panelists' picks for Moose as soon as the episode airs. The glimpse of the iconic couch from Roseanne has fans guessing John Goodman, but only time will tell who's under the Moose mask.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.