Every once in a while, The Masked Singer US surprises viewers with not just one contestant hiding behind a mask, but an entire group dressed to the nines in a costume parading as one collective contestant (i.e. when musical act En Vogue was Queen Cobra during season 7 of the show).

Well, it looks like another group is set to take the stage during season 9's New York Week as the very unique California Roll.

So who is California Roll on The Masked Singer? Let’s look at the clues!

Who is California Roll on The Masked Singer US? Costume clues

The most prominent thing about California Roll's costume is that it actually consists of more than one person dressed as standard pieces of sushi. Based on the small clip below, California Roll is at least three people. The front of one person's costume is covered in green and pink to outline a face, while the front of the other is covered in yellow, pink and green to outline a face.

Now the third variation of a California Roll costume comes from Twitter. In the Twitter image, the Roll's face is outlined in a reddish pink and the color green. Take a look at the short 360 video of the costumes and the Tweet below.

Will #CaliforniaRollMask leave a lega-sea? 👀 Find out on #TheMaskedSinger is TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/iGywj6IokdMarch 1, 2023 See more

Perhaps the word California holds more significance in terms of being a clue. It's entirely possible that the individuals are from the state or have a song where they mention it.

Who is California Roll on The Masked Singer US? Songs

We're still waiting for California Roll's big debut on the show. However, once they take the stage, we'll be sure to update this information. Based on the trailer, whatever California Roll sings consists of "a whole band." Whatever the song choice, we'll have to see if it’s good enough to topple the show frontrunner Medusa.

Who is California Roll on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Again, we'll have to wait and see what clues may be offered up as to California Roll’s identity. However, as they are introduced to The Masked Singer audience, we'll pass along the update.

Who is California Roll on The Masked Singer US? Guesses

Looking at Twitter, there aren't many guesses as to who is wearing the California Roll costume yet. However, one interesting name being talked about on the social media platform is Pentatonix, which is a Grammy-winning acapella group.

The Masked Singer US airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.