Who is Queen Cobra in The Masked Singer US? That's the big question!

She is slithering onto The Masked Singer US season 7 stage. But will she be able to ssssing a good tune or two as part of The Bad team? In the meantime, let’s see who we think Queen Cobra could be.

Who is Queen Cobra in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

Now THAT is a ssssuper clue for #QueenCobraMask! 🐍Any idea what it means? 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/9uQCZFsQ97February 21, 2022 See more

Queen Cobra's first clue is a picture of a superhero with a question mark logo on his chest. The first celebrity that came to our minds is actress and singer Melissa Benoist who is known for playing the title character Kara Zor-El on the superhero series Supergirl. Her role is also notable for being the first show to focus on a female comic-book superhero since the TV series Birds of Prey, which ran for one season in 2002.

Comedian, actress, and YouTuber Lilly Singh could also be an option for Queen Cobra as she used to appear under the pseudonym iiSuperwomanii, which was her YouTube username.

Could Melissa Benoist swap her cape for a cobra costume? (Image credit: CW Network)

Who is Queen Cobra in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

(Image credit: Fox)

This may be a farfetched guess, but former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts took part in the UK’s I’m A Celebrity in 2012, where she entered the camp as part of Snake Rock. Could the costume be a slight clue to her time on the show? Although we’re sure that judge Nicole Scherzinger would spot Ashley’s singing ability instantly if it were to be her!

Actress Peyton List portrays Tory Nichols in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, so could the costume be a tribute to her role on the hit show? To top it off, her character’s nickname in the series is Queen Cobra, due to her amazing karate skills. But, it would probably be an obvious guess and an easy spot for some viewers if it were to be true.

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.