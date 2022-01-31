‘The Masked Singer’ US season 7: release date, costumes and everything we know about the reality singing competition

Get ready for more celebrities in crazy fun costumes singing their hearts out, as The Masked Singer season 7 is on its way this March on Fox. The reality competition series, which is based on South Korea’s original iteration, has become a global phenomenon (check out What to Watch’s coverage of The Masked Singer UK).

As for the US version of The Masked Singer, if it feels like we just got done with the most recent season of The Masked Singer, well, that’s because we did. The Masked Singer season 6 wrapped up in December 2021, with singer/songwriter Jewel winning the competition.

Who will be revealed as the next winner of The Masked Singer? What costumes can we expect? Here is everything that we know about The Masked Singer season 7.

With The Masked Singer season 6 airing its grand finale on Dec. 15, 2021, fans are only having to wait a few months between seasons, as The Masked Singer season 7 release date was announced as Wednesday, March 9.

The reality competition series was held its Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot since it debuted in 2019 (save occasionally airing its season premieres on Sundays). When it returns in March 2022, it will share Wednesdays with the new Fox series Domino Masters, hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 costumes

Without a doubt part of the success of The Masked Singer has been the fantastic costumes that have been created for the show to hide the celebrity singers. In season 6 fans were treated to costumes like Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) and Banana Split (the duo of David Foster & Katharin McPhee). So, what costumes are in store for The Masked Singer season 7?

A first look at The Masked Singer season 7 aired as part of Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30. In the promo a new wrinkle was revealed, with costumes falling under one of three categories: the good, the bad and the cuddly. In addition, six costumes were shown in the video though they weren’t specifically named.

Based on the video it looks like The Masked Singer season 7 will feature what we’ll call for right now the Frog Prince, Butterfly, Gladiator, Cyclops, Space Squirrel and Lemur. Official names for these costumes and additional ones are expected to be announced as we get closer to the March 9 premiere date.

According to Variety , contestants won’t be competing solely against others in their costume categorizations to start (like it was simply Group A vs Group B at the beginning of season 6), rather they will all battle each other. Seems it’s more just a fun thing to describe their new slate of costumes while making a nod to the classic Clint Eastwood/Sergio Leone western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 clues

We’re not going to get too much on clues before The Masked Singer season 7 debuts on March 9, but with the promo above there are some things that could be helpful once the series gets underway. Here’s what we can decipher from the promo:

Someone standing by the pool in a sparkling dress before sprouting wings. Not overly helpful.

An aerial shot of Las Vegas cuts to someone flipping a Casino chip before donning the Gladiator helmet. Could Gladiator be a professional gambler or an artist with a Las Vegas residency?

A performer wearing a cowboy hat and fringe-laced jacket, something that has been associated with country music stars (cliche or not) for a long time.

Someone flying on a private Jet before landing and stepping off the plane as the Cyclops.

Someone practicing on a football field. There have been plenty of athletes on the show before, including current and former NFL stars.

A flashy sports car with the license plate “Ester Egg.”

‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 host and judges

Nick Cannon has served as the host of The Masked Singer since the very beginning and he is slated to emcee the reality competition series once again in season 7. Similarly, The Masked Singer panel of judges has not changed throughout its run, as Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are going to be back to interpret the clues and guess who are behind the masks.

We’ll provide more information about The Masked Singer season 7 as it becomes available.