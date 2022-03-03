Can you guess who Space Bunny could be in 'The Masked Singer' US?

Who is Space Bunny in The Masked Singer US?

Hopping to put on a great performance for The Masked Singer US season 7 competition is Space Bunny! Taking up their spot as part of The Cuddly team, we’re sure that they’ll put on a show that is out of this world.

Who is Space Bunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ US? First clue…

#SpaceBunnyMask is going south with that clue! 🤠Are you hopping to any conclusions? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3FegCJfogDFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Space Bunny’s first clue is the state of North Carolina. The official Twitter account also shared a clip of Space Bunny’s upcoming performance on the show and the voice seemed to give us a very big clue as to who it could be.

In the clip, the masked singer’s voice sounded a lot like popular singer Shaggy, and this guess also relates to the clue of North Carolina as his first hit song was called “Oh Carolina.” The song was the first single he made when he decided to pursue his music career, so it’s clear that the song has a lot of importance to him if it paved the way to his success and it would only make sense if they used this as a clue.

The clue could also be referring to a star who could have possibly grown up in North Carolina. Basketball legend Michael Jordan lived in Wilmington, North Carolina as a young child and played basketball for the University of North Carolina. He made the game-winning jump shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship Game against Georgetown and this shot became a defining moment for his career. Would he take a shot at singing as Space Bunny?

That performance from #SpaceBunnyMask was out of this world! 🚀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ELxzKb3ydRFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Who is Space Bunny in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

(Image credit: Fox)

As usual, the costume isn’t giving away many clues as to who it could be, but once again we’re going to go with our previous guess of Michael Jordan for the costume clue, due to him starring in the hit comedy movie Space Jam alongside the iconic cartoon Bugs Bunny.

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.