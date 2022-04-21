The Masked Singer US fans are convinced they've solved Space Bunny's identity

Space Bunny performed Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" in the latest episode of The Masked Singer US.

After the latest round of clues, The Masked Singer US fans are convinced they've cracked Space Bunny's identity.

The latest episode of The Masked Singer US season 7 caused a huge stir; not only was Rudy Giuliani finally revealed on the show, but the show has given a few more clues that fans believe have fully given away Space Bunny's identity.

On the show, Space Bunny was repping Team Cuddly and was trying to land a space in the final. During his clue package, Space Bunny could be seen in an office before being stung by a bee whilst a copy machine printed out a red handprint. Then, they went on a ride through outer space with a flaming basketball trailing beside him; he also saw a picture of a particularly shaggy dog during his flight.

Then, the mystery singer gave another out-of-this-world performance, this time of Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line". Robin Thicke thought Space Bunny must be a Caribbean singer like Sean Paul, and Nicole Scherzinger suggested Shaggy and LeBron James.

As it turns out, plenty of viewers think that Nicole Sherzinger might have been on the money with her first guess, as they are convinced that Shaggy's the celeb hiding inside the Space Bunny costume.

One fan tweeted: "It's Shaggy. That was all Shaggy."

Another chimed in: "Oh my gosh!!! I'm sure it's Shaggy!!!!", and they were lots more Masked Singer fans who cast their vote for Shaggy, too!

Shaggy has been a popular guess from the get-go, given Space Bunny's first clue was the state of North Carolina and "Oh Carolina" was the first single Shaggy made when he decided to pursue a career in music. Plus, the Scooby-Doo character Shaggy was in Space Jam: A New Legacy which could definitely tie in the cartoon bunny and the basketball clues to the singer, too.

As Space Bunny has made it through to the next round, we'll have to wait just that little bit longer to find out whether Shaggy is one behind the mask.

The Masked Singer US continues at 8 pm on Wednesday nights on FOX. All episodes of The Masked Singer US are also available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.