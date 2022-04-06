Where's Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer US?

There have already been four reveals on The Masked Singer US season 7 so far, but many fans are likely surprised that not one of them has been Rudy Giuliani. After an early leak, Giuliani was revealed to be a contestant on this latest season of The Masked Singer, but the controversial figure has yet to appear on the show. So where is he?

When Deadline (opens in new tab) reported of Giuliani’s reveal that caused panelists Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the stage in protest, it was said that it occurred during the taping of "the first season 7 episode." But we are heading into the fifth episode of The Masked Singer US season 7 and the former mayor of New York City and former lawyer to President Donald Trump has not shown up yet.

Of course, the reason the Giuliani news broke was because the show pre-tapes episodes, which allows Fox to then air them in any order they want. So even if the episode with Giuliani was meant to be the first episode of this season, switching it around isn’t a tough task for the network. Perhaps they’re hoping that by putting his reveal later in the season fans will forget about his appearance and be more shocked when he is eventually revealed. Or maybe they’re hoping to keep viewers tuning in each week to see if this is when he’ll finally appear.

Any speculation that Giuliani might have been cut after his appearance on the show leaked was shut down in a Newsweek story (opens in new tab), where they cite a Fox publicity and corporate communications confirming performances get shifted around and that Giuliani is still scheduled to appear.

Thus far, celebrity chef Duff Goldman (McTerrier), broadcaster Joe Buck (Ram), Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Lost actor Jorge Garcia (Cyclops) and model Christie Brinkley (Lemur) have been unmasked in the first four episodes. We’ve also heard performances and gotten clues from five additional costumed celebrities — Firefly, Ringmaster, Armadillo, Hydra and Miss Teddy. But none of those appear likely to be Giuliani.

First off, the costumes, singing voices and how the show has addressed Firefly, Ringmaster and Miss Teddy clearly indicate that they are all female celebrities, so they’re not going to be Giuliani. Hydra, meanwhile, is almost certainly three people (with a fan-favorite theory being that its the Three Amigos themselves, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin and Martin Short). That leaves Armadillo, but the clues there don’t immediately point to anything politics or even New York related.

There are still five costumed singers set to appear on the show — The Prince, Space Bunny, Jack in the Box, Baby Mammoth and Queen Cobra. Again, based on just the costumes alone, it seems highly unlikely that Giuliani would be either Queen Cobra or Baby Mammoth. That leaves The Prince, Space Bunny and Jack in the Box.

The Prince has not officially been introduced on the show yet, though his first clue was given during a special preview episode. That clue was The Prince in a sports letterman jacket with the number "30" on it, which tends to lean toward the thinking that he’s an athlete.

Space Bunny was also teased in The Masked Singer preview episode, with their first clue being a neon-outlined picture of North Carolina. Giuliani, born and raised in New York, does not have any real connection to North Carolina that would make us believe it would be used for a clue.

That leaves Jack in the Box. To date, we know next to nothing about Jack in the Box outside of what his costume looks like and that he is part of Team Bad (take that as you will), as no official clues have been shared. So, if we were of the betting persuasion, at this point we’d be putting big money down that Rudy Giuliani will eventually be unmasked as Jack in the Box.

As far as when that may happen, presuming The Masked Singer follows the same structure it did with Group A, there will be two more episodes of Group B performances before the final five costumed celebrities take the stage as Group C, which would likely work out to Wednesday, April 20.

Whoever Rudy Giuliani may be on The Masked Singer US season 7, you’ll just have to keep watching Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox to officially find out.