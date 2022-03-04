Who could Jack in the Box be in 'The Masked Singer' US?

Who is Jack in the Box in The Masked Singer US?

Popping out to join The Bad team for The Masked Singer US season 7 is Jack in the Box! Will Jack in the Box be able to crank up the competition or will they end up hiding back in their box?

Who is Jack in the Box in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

Poppin' out to join #TheMaskedSinger competition — it's #JackInTheBoxMask! 🎭 pic.twitter.com/eZLDuRsse9February 25, 2022 See more

The costume appears to show a colorful parrot-style character with a beak popping out of a box, complete with a hand crank on the side.

There has currently been no more hints for Jack in the Box, but we noticed that the box part of the costume has a green question mark on it alongside some blue theater curtains. Could this be teasing that the person inside could be a Broadway star or somebody involved with the theater?

TV star Frankie Grande has appeared in many Broadway shows throughout his career, such as Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia! and Cruel Intentions: The Musical after making his theater debut playing Boots in Dora the Explorer Live! and managed to land many roles in different productions afterwards.

He has also produced a number of Broadway shows such as Hamlet, La Bête and Born Yesterday, as well as starred in a number of cabaret acts and has a one-person show called Livin’ La Vida Grande.

The performer is also known for being the half brother of international pop superstar Ariana Grande and was a houseguest on the CBS reality TV series Big Brother in 2014. He’s no stranger to showbiz and putting on a show-stopping performance, so we think he would definitely be up for swapping Broadway for The Masked Singer stage for a little while.

Or could it even be actor and singer Jordan Fisher? He's starred in the musical specials Grease Live and Rent: Live, as well as performed on Broadway in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. He has gone on to feature in a number of movies and TV shows, including the musical Netflix film tick, tick...BOOM!

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.