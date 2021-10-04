‘tick, tick … Boom!’ trailer previews Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda musical

You may not know the name Jonathan Larson off-hand, but you almost certainly know his work, as he is the writer and composer of the Broadway classic Rent. Get ready to know more about Larson’s own story though, as Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick … Boom!, which is being released by Netflix this November and has just dropped a brand new trailer.

Originally a stage production that Larson was working on and was eventually released on Broadway posthumously, tick, tick … Boom! is an autobiographical telling of Larson’s life as he attempts to break out in the performing arts while also dealing with the pressures of life and love as he approaches his 30th birthday. Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) adapted the stage show into a feature film.

Miranda, of course, is best known as the Tony-winning creator of In the Heights and Hamilton, and who has been behind the music for many popular animated musicals over the last few years, including Moana, Vivo and the upcoming film Encanto. It’ll be exciting to see what he can do behind the camera with material that you’d expect is right up his alley.

The cast of tick, tick … Boom!, meanwhile, features Andrew Garfield as Larson. If you’re worried about whether the former Spider-Man and The Social Network star can sing, what we get from the trailer previews a promising answer. Garfield is joined in the film by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Roger, Judith Light, Noah Robbins, Joanna Adler and Bradley Whitford.

Watch the trailer for tick, tick … Boom! below.

Audiences will be able to get their first look at tick, tick … Boom! at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, where it is serving as the opening night film. Netflix is then releasing the film in select theaters on Nov. 12 before it has its streaming premiere on Nov. 19.

tick, tick … Boom! is one of many high-profile fall 2021 Netflix movies, which also include The Harder They Fall, Red Notice, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, many of which are getting a short theatrical release before they appear on Netflix.

While you’ll need to buy a movie ticket to see tick, tick … Boom! on the big screen, if you want to wait until it’s available to stream on Nov. 19, you’ll just need to make sure you have a Netflix subscription, which has a starting price of $13.99.