'The Masked Singer' US judges 'walkout' in protest at surprise Rudy Giuliani reveal

We're still more than a month away from The Masked Singer US season 7's March 9 premiere on Fox, but reports have shared one of the first contestants of the new season to be former Mayor of New York and attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani. The reveal caused controversy on The Masked Singer set, as two judges walked off as a result.

A report by Deadline shared that during a taping of the first episode of The Masked Singer season 7 Giuliani was unmasked. Quickly after that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage, though fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained.

Giuliani, once called "America's Mayor" for helping to lead New York City in the aftermath of Sept. 11, has become a polarizing figure in recent years.

Jeong and Thicke did eventually return to set. Deadline said that Fox did not provide a comment on the story.

The Masked Singer has had other political figures that caused a bit of a stir in past seasons, including former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

In the first trailer for The Masked Singer season 7, in addition to six costumes being previewed they were broken up into three categories: the good, the bad and the ugly. It is unclear at this time if Giuliani is the celebrity behind any of the costumes revealed at this point, which were not officially given names yet but resemble a butterfly, a gladiator, a cyclops, a lemur, a frog prince, and a space squirrel.

Deadline did not share any details on this, hoping to allow fans to still enjoy the reveal when the reality competition series returns on March 9.

Ken Jeong also appeared as a judge on the British version of The Masked Singer. He became hugely popular for his wild and outlandish guesses. He's not, though, on the latest version of The Masked Singer UK. The Masked Singer UK season 3 continues on ITV.