Who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who's under the Yorkie mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time for Group C to perform in The Masked Singer season 13, and that means a whole new group of masked contestants to root for. So who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who is Coral on The Masked Singer?
Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer?
Who is Ant on The Masked Singer?
Who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer?
Who is Fuzzy Peas on The Masked Singer?
Who is Bat on The Masked Singer?
Who is Space Ranger on The Masked Singer?
Who is Boogie Woogie on The Masked Singer?
Who is Griffin on The Masked Singer?
Yorkie makes their debut along with Nessie, Mad Scientist, Cherry Blossom and Stud Muffin in The Masked Singer season 13's Group C premiere during Carnival Night on March 26.
Here's the synopsis of Carnival Night on March 26: "Grab your sequins and father boas it’s Carnival Night on The Masked Singer starring grand master Robin Thicke, the beguiling Rita Ora, the hypnotic Ken Jeong, the bejeweled Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon! From Rio to Ibiza, Carnival is celebrated all over the world and we’re brining that party right here to the Group C premiere! Could the winner be in this group? The celebrities will deliver astounding performances of 'Hot To Go,' 'Jump Around,' 'Roxanne,' 'Let’s Get Loud' and 'Unwell' before one celebrity must reveal themselves in the all-new Group C Premiere: Carnival Night episode of The Masked Singer."
Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13!
Who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories
Carnival Night panel guesses: TBD
Who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks
Thanks to an early preview we know what song Yorkie sings in their Group C premiere.
Carnival Night song pick: "Hot to Go" by Chappell Roan
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Who is Yorkie on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues
What do the clues reveal about Yorkie's identity? We'll keep track of all the clues revealed right here!
Carnival Night clues: TBD
The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who is Mad Scientist on The Masked Singer season 13?