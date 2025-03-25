It's time for Group C to perform in The Masked Singer season 13, and that means a whole new group of masked contestants to root for. So who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13?

Stud Muffin makes their debut along with Nessie, Mad Scientist, Cherry Blossom and Yorkie in The Masked Singer season 13's Group C premiere during Carnival Night on March 26.

Here's the synopsis of Carnival Night on March 26: "Grab your sequins and father boas it’s Carnival Night on The Masked Singer starring grand master Robin Thicke, the beguiling Rita Ora, the hypnotic Ken Jeong, the bejeweled Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon! From Rio to Ibiza, Carnival is celebrated all over the world and we’re brining that party right here to the Group C premiere! Could the winner be in this group? The celebrities will deliver astounding performances of 'Hot To Go,' 'Jump Around,' 'Roxanne,' 'Let’s Get Loud' and 'Unwell' before one celebrity must reveal themselves in the all-new Group C Premiere: Carnival Night episode of The Masked Singer."

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13!

Who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories

Carnival Night panel guesses: TBD

Stud Muffin in The Masked Singer season 13 (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker)

Who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks

Carnival Night song pick: TBD

Who is Stud Muffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Stud Muffin's identity? We'll keep track of all the clues revealed right here!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carnival Night clues: TBD

The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.