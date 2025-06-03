Super Mega Cakes: release date, cast and everything we know about the Duff Goldman baking competition

Celebrity cakemaster Duff Goldman is known for his massive confections, but things are going to a whole new extreme in Super Mega Cakes on Food Network.

"These life-sized sweet creations are unlike anything anyone has ever seen – there are cakes with holograms, cakes that float, even cakes that have cameras inside,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “Duff and these incredible cake artists pushed culinary limits in every episode, and we cannot wait for our viewers to see each masterpiece."

Some of the themes coming to the six-episode season include a Superman challenge, Under the Sea and Alien Invasion.

Here's everything we know about Super Mega Cakes.

Super Mega Cakes premieres Monday, June 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Here's what we know about the season premiere: "In the supersized season premiere, Duff meets the six exceptional Super Mega Cakes teams and learns the theme of each challenge. In the first head-to-head battle, Duff is joined by his invaluable righthand man Geof Manthorne and the Charm City Cakes team in a life-sized Superman-themed challenge against a renowned British cake artist and her team. Each must create cakes with designs and flavors inspired by Superman that include an animation element. Judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon are joined by actor Beck Bennett to determine which Superman creation flies above the rest."

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but will add it here once it's available.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Super Mega Cakes premise

Here's the official synopsis of Super Mega Cakes from Food Network:

"Legendary chef and artist Duff Goldman has been battling top-tier opponents his whole career, but the new series Super Mega Cakes pushes his skill and talent to the next level. In the six-episode series, Team Duff goes up against six teams of the country’s best cake artists over the course of four days - all at once. With themes from Superman and Architectural Wonders to Classic Cartoons, the results are mind-blowingly realistic pieces of edible art with intricate details and interactive elements. Each episode focuses on one head-to-head build to impress judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon who will determine each week’s most successful cake – while Duff must juggle all six projects at the same time. Special guests joining the judging panel include Eric Bauza, Beck Bennett, Paul de Gelder, Jack Osbourne, Drew Scott and Jacques Torres. In the end, the finalists' cakes are presented and tasted by a 50-person audience who will name the grand champion."

Super Mega Cakes cast

Food Network regular and cake-maker extraordinaire Duff Goldman hosts Super Mega Cakes. He'll be joined by judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon, with special guest judges to include Eric Bauza, Beck Bennett, Paul de Gelder, Jack Osbourne, Drew Scott and Jacques Torres.

Super Mega Cakes trailer

There's no trailer for Super Mega Cakes just yet, but as soon as we see one we'll have it for you right here.