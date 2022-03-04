Who is Thingamabob in The Masked Singer US?

The incredibly random and outlandish Thingamabob is joining The Cuddly team for The Masked Singer US season 7 competition. With large green ears and a sparkly costume, we can’t wait to see Thingamabob rock The Masked Singer stage! And apparently, judge Jenny McCarthy teased that Thingamabob is Thingamajig’s cousin from season 2.

Who is Thingamabob in 'The Masked Singer' US? First clue…

Hey, @TheRock... can you smell what #ThingamabobMask's clue is cookin'? 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/yNtNcm8FeqFebruary 21, 2022 See more

The first clue for Thingamabob is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which made us think of comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who is best friends with Dwayne Johnson, and their friendship is often branded as a “bromance.” They’ve both starred in a number of movies together including Central Intelligence, Jumanji: The Next Level and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Fans may know that The Rock is widely known as being one of the greatest professional wrestlers and competed for WWE before going into acting. But, there is a particular WWE rival we think could be under the mask — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Despite being on-screen rivals, the two WWE superstars are good friends in real life. They first fought each other in 1997, with Steve winning the championship and lastly in 2003, which The Rock won. So could this wrestling royalty be dressed as the very random Thingamabob?

Who is Thingamabob in ‘The Masked Singer’ US? Costume clues…

(Image credit: Fox)

Due to the costume looking slightly Gremlin-like we thought we would go with someone who appeared in the Gremlins movie. Comedian, actor, and game show host Howie Mandel is known for voicing the Gremlin Gizmo, as well as appearing in Little Monsters where he plays the monster Maurice. Could dressing up as Thingamabob be an outrageous salute to these wacky roles?

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.