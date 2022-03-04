We wonder who Miss Teddy could be in 'The Masked Singer' US!

Who is Miss Teddy in The Masked Singer US?

The adorable Miss Teddy certainly fits The Cuddly category well with her orange fur, pink bow and matching rosy cheeks.

Joining the likes of Lemur, Space Bunny and others, we’re sure that The Masked Singer US season 7 judges and fans will fall in love with the cute Miss Teddy and she’ll put on a bear-y delightful performance.

Who is Miss Teddy in 'The Masked Singer' US? Costume clues…

Cuddling her way up to #TheMaskedSinger stage — it's #MissTeddyMask! 🧸

There has been no clues released yet for Miss Teddy, but purely going off the cute and cuddly costume, we thought of comedian and actress Melissa McCarthy. She’s always been up for trying new things and has even dived into the world of fashion design, creating a clothing line called Seven7.

The fashion line was doing so well that she even created a replica of her favorite sweater from the range for a teddy bear Christmas ornament in 2015 — which sold out quickly. So, as well as becoming a Christmas décor master, would she be able to master The Masked Singer stage? This may be a rather random guess, but we could imagine the much-loved Melissa reflecting her fun and lovable personality by hiding in a teddy bear costume.

Another guess we came up with was TV personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave — could Miss Teddy be a play on her real name? The glamorous actress and wellness coach is best known for appearing in three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother 2022 where she was the first houseguest to be evicted.

Or, it could be a celebrity who puts on a hard exterior in the limelight and is eager to show off their soft side (literally!).

The Masked Singer US season 7 will debut on Fox on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.