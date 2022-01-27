Meet the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 cast, including Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall and Shanna Moakler

Say hello to the 11 houseguests for Celebrity Big Brother 2022! CBS has announced the full cast for the third season of its Big Brother spinoff reality series which starts Feb. 2. Among the CBB cast is an NBA champion, a former Miss USA, singers, actors, TV personalities, a UFC champ and an Olympian. As always, they will be joined by the host of Celebrity Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves.

These celebrities will play the classic Big Brother game, which will see them live together in the Big Brother house — outfitted for 24/7 surveillance with more than 90 cameras and more than 100 microphones — while having no contact with the outside world. As always, one or more houseguests will be voted out of the house every week until just one is left to claim the $250,000 grand prize.

Without further ado, here's the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast: Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate and Lamar Odom. They introduced themselves to Big Brother fans via Twitter:

But here is a bit more info on each for you to get to know the new houseguests:

Cynthia Bailey, model/TV personality

(Image credit: Bobby Quillard)

Cynthia Bailey began her career as a model in the 1980s, walking the runway in Paris, Milan and New York and appearing on the covers of Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair. She has had acting roles in movies like Without You I’m Nothing and For Love or Money but is probably best known for being in The Real House Wives of Atlanta.

Todd Bridges, actor

(Image credit: Vanzil Burke)

Todd Bridges has been acting since the 1970s, but he will always be associated with his role as Willis Jackson in the popular 70s/80s sitcom, Diff’rent Strokes — he was the one on the receiving end of Gary Coleman’s “What you talkin’ bout, Willis?” More recently, Bridges had a role on the TV show Everybody Hates Chris and appeared as himself in the Adam Sandler movie That’s My Boy.

Todrick Hall, singer/entertainer

(Image credit: Alex Harper)

A singer, rapper, actor, choreographer and social media personality, Todrick Hall got his big break as a contestant on American Idol season 9. In addition to Hall’s music career, he has appeared regularly on RuPaul’s Drag Race and has performed on Broadway in shows like Chicago, The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, Memphis and Waitress. He has a new EP, “Quarantine Queen” that is now available.

Chris Kattan, comedian

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chris Kattan)

Chris Kattan is a comedian best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, which among his most famous characters was Doug Butabi, better known as one half of the Roxbury Guys (the other half being Will Ferrell’s Steve Butabi); those characters would get their own movie, Night at the Roxbury. Post SNL, Kattan has continued to appear on TV and in movies, with some notable appearances on How I Met Your Mother, The Ridiculous 6 and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Chris Kirkpatrick, pop singer

(Image credit: Jake Harsh)

Chris Kirkpatrick is one of the founding members of the classic ‘90s boy band NSYNC. After NSYNC broke up, Kirkpatrick formed a new band, Nigel’s 11, which playerd alternative rock. He also got into voice acting, portraying the music superstar Chip Skylark on the Nickelodeon animated series The Fairly OddParents.

Carson Kressley, TV Personality

(Image credit: Matt Monath)

Carson Kressley is best known as the host and one of the stars of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy show, that aired on Bravo in the 2000s, for which he would receive an Emmy. After Queer Eye, Kressley has continued working on TV, including serving as a motivational host on How to Look Good Naked and Carson Nation on OWN, he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 13, was a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and has a show, Get a Room, on Bravo with former Queer Eye co-star Thom Filicia.

Teddi Mellencamp, TV personality

(Image credit: Courtesy of Teddi Mellancamp)

Teddi Mellencamp will be known to most people for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which she was a regular cast member for three seasons. Mellencamp has also appeared on shows like Vanderpump Rules and Celebrity Family Feud.

Shanna Moakler, Actress/Former Miss USA

(Image credit: Courtesy of Shanna Moakler)

Representing New York in the 1995 Miss USA pageant, Shanna Moakler was the first runner-up for the crown but eventually became the official Miss USA after that year’s winner Chelsi Smith won Miss Universe 1995. Moakler’s career has included being a model and actress, starring in the show Pacific Blue and starring in a reality show with then-husband Travis Barker (Blind 182 drummer), MTV's Meet the Barkers.

Mirai Nagasu, Olympic medallist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mirai Nagasu)

Mirai Nagasu is a Japanese-American figure skater who has competed in two Winter Olympics for Team USA (in 2010 and 2018) earning a bronze medal as part of Team USA. While at the 2018 games, she became the first American ladies’ singles skater to land a triple Axel at the Olympics — the third from any country to land the move. She also has some reality TV experience, having competed on Dancing with the Stars and serving as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Miesha Tate, former UFC champion

(Image credit: Juan Cardenas)

A mixed martial artist, Miesha Tate competes in the Bantamweight division in UFC, where she is a former Women’s Bantamweight champion, beating Holly Holm by technical submission in 2016 for the belt. Though she retired from UFC and mixed martial arts in 2016 after losing her belt and a few subsequent matches, but returned to the sport in 2021 and was ranked the No. 8 in UFC Women’s Bantamweight division as of Dec. 20, 2021. Her next fight is against Lauren Murphy on May 14.

Lamar Odom, NBA champion

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lamar Odom)

Having played in the NBA from 1999 to 2014, Lamar Odom is an NBA champion from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them to win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Throughout his career, he's played for the Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks. Odom is also known in reality TV circles for being Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband and appearing on the series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Khloé & Lamar; he has also been a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Odom is also a bit of an inspirational tale as he has dealt with mental health and drug abuse issues in the past.