‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022: release date and everything we know about the reality series

CBS is ready to open the doors to the Big Brother house once again, this time for a brand new season for Celebrity Big Brother coming to the network this February.

Essentially, Celebrity Big Brother is the same game as CBS’ long-running Big Brother reality series, but this time with a group of celebrities living together with cameras recording them 24 hours a day and competing to send each other home. This will be the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, with previous editions airing in 2018 and 2019.

Who will be the houseguests? When and how can you watch? Here is everything we know about Celebrity Big Brother 2022.

CBS is set to debut the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But wait, there’s more. CBS is set to air Celebrity Big Brother multiple nights a week until its season finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Here is the broadcast schedule for Celebrity Big Brother season 3:

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Celebrity Big Brother is one of the few shows from the major four U.S. networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) that are airing new episodes during the Winter Olympics, which are taking place from Feb. 3-20 and being shown on NBC.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 cast

Even though we are just about a week away from Celebrity Big Brother debuting its premiere episode on Feb. 2, CBS has yet to announce the group of celebrities that will be taking part in the latest season of the reality show. That hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling, however.

Twitter handle CBB Insider has shared what it claims to be the 14 celebrities set to take part in Celebrity Big Brother 2022. They include Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, celebrity chef Curtis Stone, former Miss USA Erin Brady, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, trainer and The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels, iCarly star Jerry Trainor, former NBA player Lamar Odom, The New Normal actress NeNe Leakes, musician Ne-Yo, musician Todrick Hall, Flavor of Love star Tiffany Pollard, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela and The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet all 14 celebrities entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

What to Watch sister site Cinemablend was quick to note that the list might not actually be the real deal. We’ll update this page when the official list of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 contestants are announced.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 host

While we’re waiting on the cast for this season of Celebrity Big Brother, we do know who will be hosting — Big Brother franchise staple Julie Chen Moonves.

Moonves has hosted both previous seasons of Celebrity Big Brother while also being the host for Big Brother since it premiered in 2000.

She is getting fans ready for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother:

Looking for something New? a New Season of #BBCeleb Premieres February 2 at 8/7! New Year. New Houseguests. New Game. Are you ready?

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premise

If you have not watched Celebrity Big Brother, or the original Big Brother reality series, here are the basics rules of the show that you need to know.

A group of “houseguests” will live in the Big Brother house (a closed set) under constant surveillance (94 cameras and 113 microphones running 24 hours a day) and cut off from the outside world. The goal is to be the last person in the house, which will net the winner $250,000.

While players do have the option to quit and leave at any time, the traditional way for someone to exit the Big Brother house is through an “eviction.” At the start of every round the guests compete for a “Head of Household” title, which gives them immunity, special privileges and allows them to nominate two houseguests for eviction. Those two nominated houseguests, the Head of Household and three other houseguests selected at random then compete for veto power, which allows them to save one of the nominated houseguests. Finally, all houseguests except the Head of Household and the two nominated houseguests, vote on who should be evicted.

However, when a houseguest is evicted, they’re not done. Evicted houseguests form the jury that ultimately votes on the winner of the series when it comes down to the final two houseguests.

We’ll have to wait and see during the season if any twists to the format are put into place.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 trailer

A quick promo for Celebrity Big Brother 2022 has started to be shown on CBS, though an official version has not made its way to the internet (it’s a little light on anything save from Julie Chen saying “We’re back!” anyway). We’ll update if/when a trailer for the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother is released.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ past contestants and winners

While we’re still waiting to hear who will be taking part in the latest edition of Celebrity Big Brother, here’s a look back at who has already been a guest at the Big Brother house and who managed to win their respective seasons. Winners in bold.

Celebrity Big Brother season 1 contestants: Shannon Elizabeth (actress), Brandi Glanville (reality TV star), Ariadna Gutiérrez (Miss Universe contestant), Chuck Liddell (UFC fighter), James Maslow (singer), Ross Matthews (TV host), Mark McGrath (singer), Omarosa (reality star), Keisha Knight Pulliam (actress), Metta World Peace (NBA player), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway actress)

Celebrity Big Brother season 2 contestants: Tamar Braxton (singer), Jonathan Bennett (actor), Kandi Burruss (singer), Tom Green (comedian), Lolo Jones (Olympic track and bobsled athlete), Kato Kaelin (actor), Joey Lawrence (actor), Ryan Lochte (Olympic swimmer), Dina Lohan (manager), Natalie Eva Marie (WWE wrestler), Anthony Scaramucci (former White House communications director), Ricky Williams (NFL player)