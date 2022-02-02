The Big Brother house is opening its doors for a brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on CBS, with 11 new celebrity houseguests. The third iteration of the Big Brother spinoff, Celebrity Big Brother 2022 is coming fast and furious, with multiple episodes airing every week until the finale on Feb. 23 and fans of the reality series aren’t going to want to miss a minute of it.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast this time around includes Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate and Lamar Odom.

These 11 celebrities will live together, be completely shut off from the outside world and be monitored 24/7 (don't forget, house live feeds are available on Paramount Plus). They will also compete in challenges, form alliances and rivalries as they attempt to vote each other out of the house until there’s just one celeb left. The lucky winner will take home a $250,000 prize.

All of this will be overseen by Big Brother franchise host Julie Chen Moonves, who has previewed the season sharing what she's most looking forward to, which CBB contestant will struggle the most and her thoughts on who might win.

CBB is one of our picks for the must-see TV shows this February as an alternative to the Winter Olympics. Swap out gold medals for the coveted "Head of House" position.

So, if you’re eager to tune into all the action, here's everything you need to know on how to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2022.

How to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in U.S.

Celebrity Big Brother will air across the U.S. on local CBS TV stations. This makes it easy for anyone signed up to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service, as CBS is carried by all pay-TV providers as one of the four major U.S. TV networks. Similarly, just about every U.S. TV market has a local CBS station; those station’s signals can be received by viewers who are using a good old-fashioned TV antenna.

CBS is also provided by a majority of live TV streaming services, including popular ones like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Streaming is also an option to watch Celebrity Big Brother, both live and on-demand. Paramount Plus will stream all the latest episodes of the reality TV series, with the ability to watch the episodes live or on-demand for subscribers to Paramount Plus’ $9.99 per month plan. If you are signed up for the Paramount Plus $4.99 per month plan you will only be able to watch the latest Celebrity Big Brother episodes after they air live.

Another on-demand option is watching Celebrity Big Brother via CBS.com, though you need a subscription to either a pay-TV or live TV streaming service that carries CBS to login and start watching.

How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' from anywhere in the world

While all of the above options for Celebrity Big Brother are how viewers in the U.S. can watch the reality series, there are options for anyone from around the world to tune in, including the use of a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 schedule

Celebrity Big Brother will air multiple episodes a week once it starts, including a few different start times and show lengths as it squeezes its full season in between Feb. 2 and Feb. 23. Here is the complete schedule for Celebrity Big Brother 2022 so you can stay up to date:

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. ET/PT (two-hour episode)

Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. ET/PT