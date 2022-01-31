‘Celebrity Big Brother’ host predicts who will struggle the most

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 is just about ready to move into the Big Brother house on Wednesday, Feb. 2, but before that the reality series’ host Julie Chen Moonves is sharing the things she is most excited to see this season, including who will have the toughest time, potential alliances or rivalries and a hint at who she thinks may end up the winner.

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast was revealed on Jan. 27. The 11 houseguests consist of Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate and Lamar Odom. Moonves spoke about the cast and how they’ll react to the game with Entertainment Weekly.

One of the most interesting bits of info shared was on who Moonves thinks will struggle the most in the Big Brother house. The host singled out comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan, revealing that he has somehow never had a roommate his entire life. “Welcome to Big Brother — 10 roommates and one bathroom! Help him, Jesus, please help him, cause he’s going to need it,” Moonves said.

In addition to Kattan, Moonves said that she is intrigued to see how Todrick Hall, Shanna Moakler, Meisha Tate and Lamar Odom adjust to things in the house, as well as potentially seeing another side to TV personality Carson Kressley. Also, with two Real Housewives alumni in Cynthia Bailey and Teddi Mellencamp, Moonves thinks that could lead to a potentially interesting alliance.

Many of the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests are actually above the age of 40, more of a rarity in the long-running reality series. Asked how that might impact things, Moonves said “You’re going to hear more mature real-life struggles. With the [sic] much of this cast being north of 40, they have a lot more miles on them in life. That should help, but can also hurt.” Moonves elaborates that if they still haven’t learned many of life’s lessons, then they’re not likely to make it far in the game.

Of course, Moonves could not get away from the interview without sharing her own prediction on who will win the competition, to which she replied “Whatchutalkin’about?” If that isn’t necessarily obvious to you, that is a reference to Gary Coleman’s classic catchphrase on Diff’rent Strokes, which he would say to Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Todd Bridges. So, Moonves appears to be picking Bridges.

We'll see if she is right. Celebrity Big Brother 2022 debuts on Feb. 2 and runs until Feb. 23 on CBS, with episodes also streaming on Paramount Plus.