Winter Olympics: schedule, how to watch and everything we know about the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Fans of the Olympic games were in luck this year — they had just seven months to wait between the Summer and Winter Olympics rather than the usual two years. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will get underway this February a few months after the delayed Summer Olympics (Tokyo 2020, although they took place in August 2021).

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will mark the first Winter Games hosted by China, but the second straight Winter Olympics for Asia — following the Games in Pyeongchang, 2018. Beijing has previously hosted the Summer Olympics, in 2008.

Sadly, as with the Tokyo Olympics, the ongoing pandemic means Beijing will be short on spectators. China has put a block on international fans and is also limiting the number of attendees from China as well as imposing a number of covid measures.

Still the gold standard for international sports competition, the Winter Olympics will bring together the best athletes from across the world in disciplines including skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, luge and much more across two weeks of non-stop action. As you get ready to tune in for the two-week event, here is everything you’ll need to know about the Winter Olympics 2022.

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

This year’s Winter Games officially get underway on Feb. 4 running through to Feb. 20, 2022. The Olympics cover 16 days, of almost constant sporting action, marked by the opening and closing ceremonies. However, although the opening ceremony is when the Olympic torch is lit, the competition will get underway before then.

Curling mixed doubles round-robin is the first Olympic event to take place, with the opening matches on Feb. 2. Teams competing include the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Freestyle skiing is set to begin on Feb. 3.

Freestyle ice hockey competitions also begin on Feb. 3.

From there it will be non-stop action until Feb. 20, which marks the final day of competition and the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Throughout the course of the Winter Olympics, 109 sets of gold, silver and bronze medals will be handed out, with the first medal due to be awarded on Feb. 5 and the last on Feb. 20. If you want to know when you can expect a specific sport or discipline to give out its medals, check the official schedule on the Olympics website .

All the Winter Olympics sports for Beijing 2022

There will be 15 different sports at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with some of the sports offering multiple disciplines. Here is a complete rundown of the sports and disciplines:

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill

Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom

Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill

Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom

Men’s Downhill

Women’s Downhill

Men’s Giant Slalom

Women’s Giant Slalom

Men’s Slalom

Women’s Slalom

Men’s Super-G

Women’s Super-G

Mixed Team Parallel 1/8

Mixed Team Parallel 1/4

Mixed Team Parallel 1/2

Mixed Team Parallel Small

Mixed Team Parallel Big

Biathlon

Mixed Relay 4x6km

Women’s 15km Individual

Men’s 20km Individual

Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Men’s 10km Sprint

Women’s 10km Pursuit

Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

Women’s 4x6km Relay

Men’s 15km Mass Start

Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Bobsleigh

Women’s Monobob

Two-man

Two-woman

Four-man

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Women’s Sprint Free

Men’s Sprint Free

Women’s 10km Classic

Men’s 15km Classic

Women’s 4x5km Relay

Men’s 4x10km Relay

Women’s Team Sprint Classic

Men’s Team Sprint Classic

Men’s 50km Mass Start Free

Women’s 30km Mass Start Free

Curling

(Image credit: USA Today Sports)

Mixed Doubles

Men's Curling

Women's Curling

Figure Skating

Men Single Skating - Short Program

Men Single Skating - Free Skating

Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

Women Single Skating - Short Program

Women Single Skating - Free Skating

Pair Skating - Short Program

Pair Skating - Free Skating

Team Event

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Moguls

Men’s Moguls

Women’s Freeski Big Air

Men’s Freeski Big Air

Mixed Team Aerials

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

Women’s Aerials

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

Men’s Aerials

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe

Women’s Ski Cross

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe

Men’s Ski Cross

Ice Hockey

Men's

Women's

Luge

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Doubles

Team Relay

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross Country

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross Country

Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping

Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross Country

Short Track Speed Skating

(Image credit: Olympics.com)

Women’s 500m

Men’s 1000m

Mixed Team Relay

Men’s 1500m

Women’s 1000m

Women’s 3000m Relay

Men’s 500m

Men’s 5000m Relay

Women’s 1500m

Skeleton

Men's

Women's

Ski Jumping

Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Women’s Normal Hill Individual

Mixed Team

Men’s Large Hill Individual

Men's Team

Snowboard

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe

Women’s Snowboard Cross

Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe

Men’s Snowboard Cross

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Speed Skating

Women’s 3000m

Men’s 5000m

Women’s 1500m

Men’s 1500m

Women’s 5000m

Men’s 10000m

Women’s Team Pursuit

Men’s 500m

Men’s Team Pursuit

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1000m

Men’s 1000m

Men’s Mass Start

Women’s Mass Start

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics TV Schedules

A full list of all countries/regions broadcasting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is available from the official Olympics website .

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the U.S.

For U.S. audiences NBC will serve as the broadcast home for the Winter Olympics as it has since 1988. NBC’s daily coverage begins on Feb. 3. With the 13-hour time difference (between Beijing and the U.S. Eastern Time Zone), NBC will be providing live primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics on its main network. The network will provide 2,800 hours of coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as having all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics available to stream live on the Peacock streaming service. For NBC’s full broadcast schedule, visit NBCOlympics.com .

With NBC handling Olympic’s coverage, U.S. cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers get to tune in at no additional cost, as all plans carry the NBC network. Similarly, anyone utilizing a TV antenna will have access to NBC, as all TV markets broadcast a local NBC station signal.

However, when it comes to NBCUniversal-owned cable networks like USA Network and CNBC, you will need to check your pay-TV subscription to see if it includes those channels.

If you’re a Live TV streaming service subscriber that’s another option, as NBC is available on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Peacock Premium is also streaming NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics — it requires a subscription, which is available for either $4.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month (without ads).

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch the Winter Games on BBC and Eurosport, with the BBC announcing it will have more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two. Every live event will be available to watch on Eurosport and Discovery Plus but, with Beijing eight hours ahead of UK time, could mean some random scheduling. Find out more about the BBC’s broadcast schedule for the Winter Olympics on the BBC website .

The BBC's Winter Olympics coverage is available for free on BBC One and BBC Two and BBC iPlayer , which will be live streaming selected events.

The BBC will cover selected events but, just as with the Tokyo games, it doesn’t have access to all of the Winter Games events. For complete access to all Winter Olympics coverage in the U.K., viewers need to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a seven-day FREE trial. You can also watch via Eurosport by downloading the Eurosport app for iOS and Android.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Canada

Canada’s Winter Olympics broadcast home is CBC, with the network expected to provide more than 2,400 hours of live coverage throughout the games. Coverage will also be available via Sportsnet and TSN, as well as CBC Gem streaming service, the CBS Sports app and CBC’s dedicated Beijing 2022 website. The full schedule is available on CBC’s Olympics website .

CBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics is totally free via its website and apps. There is also the option to watch sign up for CBC’s standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which costs CA$4.99 per month after a one-month free trial.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Australia

In Australia Channel 7 will be the host for this year’s Winter Games on including the option to stream the action via the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Find out more about Channel 7’s Olympics coverage on its website .

Channel 7 is free to local viewers, as is the network’s own streaming service, 7Plus.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics from anywhere

If you are looking for a particular Olympics broadcast but are not in the country/region to view it, there is an option to see that coverage no matter where you are in the world.

A virtual private network (VPN) lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.