Entire 2022 Winter Olympics to live stream on Peacock

As the countdown to the 2022 Winter Olympics is on, Peacock is looking to be a gold standard viewing option for all the action. NBCUniversal has officially announced that Peacock Premium will offer subscribers live streaming coverage of NBCU’s entire coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, beginning Feb. 2 and continuing all the way through Feb. 20.

Peacock’s offering includes everything — the opening and closing ceremonies, live and on-demand coverage of all 15 Winter Olympic sports, NBC’s nightly primetime shows, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, highlight clips and more. Basically, whether you want to watch snowboarders like Chloe Kim or Shaun White, skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin, figure skater Nathan Chen or anyone else a part of Team USA, you can stream them all live on Peacock.

“We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics. “This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”

This strategy is even more encompassing than what Peacock offered during the Tokyo Summer Olympics that took place in 2021, which had the streamer serve as the exclusive live streaming home for select sports, including Team USA basketball and gymnastics.

Peacock is also getting viewers ready for the Winter Olympics with some pre-game programming, specifically the Peacock original documentaries Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars that will debut on the streaming service during January.

All of this 2022 Winter Olympics coverage — the live streaming of the events and the documentaries — are exclusive to Peacock Premium subscribers. There are two options when signing up for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported $4.99 per month plan and the ad-free $9.99 per month plan.

Competition coverage for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begins on Feb. 2, with NBC’s first primetime show airing on Feb. 3. The official Opening Ceremony for the games will be on Feb. 4. The games will finally conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 20. NBC will announce its full 2022 Winter Olympics TV coverage plan soon.