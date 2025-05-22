Excited for Ballerina? Peacock's $2-per-month deal will let you catch up on the John Wick movies for cheap

One of the biggest movies coming in June 2025 is a spin-off of a hit action franchise and if you need to catch up, a new deal at Peacock will make doing so easy.

From now until Friday, May 30, you can sign up to Peacock's standard plan for $24.99 for an entire year. That's down from $79.99 normally, which is a saving of $55, and it brings the monthly cost to just $2 (well, and a few cents but we'll round down).

To get the deal, you'll need to use the code SPRINGSAVINGS when signing up for Peacock Premium's annual plan. There are no deals on the Premium Plus annual plan or any of the monthly plans.

Many people will want to sign up for this Peacock deal to stream Wicked, the hit 2024 musical which was added to the streamer in March. It's only going to be on Peacock until Sunday, July 20, and you can also see loads of bonus features on the streamer.

But if that's not your cup of tea, another recent upload may appeal to you. On Thursday, May 15, Peacock uploaded the four John Wick movies (that's the original, Chapter 2, Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Chapter 4) where they join the spin-off TV show The Continental which is already on the streamer.

These Keanu Reeves-starring movies are massive hits, and remain some of the most popular action movies of recent years. Another spin-off, Ballerina, arrives in theaters on Friday, June 6, so getting the Peacock deal will let you catch up.

Other exciting new Peacock shows include Love Island USA season 7 on Tuesday, June 3, travel competition show Destination X on Wednesday, May 28 and the return of Twisted Metal season 2 in July.

If you're more into your sport, Peacock will show Big Ten Football in fall and NBA games from October this year. It also shows Premier League soccer, primetime NFL matches and a lot more, basically anything that shows on NBC channels.

Peacock's good at offering deals year-round, but I don't imagine we'll see the price of an annual membership go any lower in the near future, and it could even go up given how frequently price hikes come to streaming subscriptions. So whether it's for Wicked, John Wick, sports, one of the new additions or something in the expansive Peacock library, I'd recommend signing up now.