The Continental: cast, teaser and everything we know about the John Wick prequel

The Continental, a brand new miniseries that fans can check into in fall 2023, sees the franchise live on despite the fate of John Wick being up in the air following the John Wick: Chapter 4 ending.

Full title, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is the first spinoff from the popular action franchise; the Ballerina, which is set to star Ana de Armas, is another in the works. But when and where can you watch The Continental, what is it about and who stars in the series?

We've got everything you need to know about The Continental right here.

While we're still waiting for a specific release date, the official teaser trailer for the show (which you can watch below) reveals that it is set to premiere in September 2023 on Peacock.

The miniseries is being billed as a three-part event, but it is unclear right now if Peacock is going to release all three parts at once or spread them out a bit.

The Continental trailer

As promised, here is the teaser trailer for The Continental, which previews some big action and unique details of the assassin underworld that has become the signature of the John Wick franchise, all to a 1970s beat. Check out the trailer right here:

The Continental plot

We don't have an official plot for The Continental at this time, but there are a few things we do know about what to expect from the series.

The most obvious is that the series is based around The Continental hotel, a familiar location to fans of the franchise. In the movies, The Continental is the chain of hotels used by assassins, where they can find rest, relaxation and resources for their next job.

We also know that the miniseries is a prequel to the John Wick franchise, taking place in the 1970s and telling the story of a young Winston, the manager of the New York Continental played by Ian McShane in the movies.

The Continental is written by Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward, Chris Collins and Ken Kristensen.

The Continental cast

Since the series is set 40 years prior to when the first John Wick movie takes place, we're going to be getting a younger version of Winston in the show. Taking on the role is Colin Woodell, who is best known for his role as Buckley Ware on the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant, though he has also starred in Michael Bay's Ambulance, The Call of the Wild and The Originals.

Winston's loyal concierge in the movies, Charon, is also slated to appear in The Continental, with Ayomide Adegun taking over the role originally played by the late Lance Reddick. Adegun actually has no previous credits listed on IMDb, but viewers are going to get to see him quite a bit in 2023, as in addition to The Continental he has a role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

There are also going to be a host of new characters, headlined by Mel Gibson. Per IMDb, Gibson is set to play a character named Cormac, but we know little else about the role at this time. Gibson is of course best known for his roles in action movies like Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Mad Max, though he's been in more under-the-radar movies as of late, including the little-seen but positively-received Dragged Across Concrete.

Other members of The Continental cast include Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) and Katie McGrath (Supergirl).

How to watch The Continental

The Continental is a Peacock original series, so it is going to play exclusively on the streaming service. That means you’re going to need a subscription to Peacock to watch, which starts at $4.99 per month.

The good news is that the first three John Wick movies are all streaming on Peacock as of right now, and you can expect John Wick: Chapter 4 to also arrive on the streaming service at some point in the near future, so you can easily catch up with the franchise ahead of the show’s release by signing up for Peacock.