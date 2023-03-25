John Wick: Chapter 4 ending explained — what happens to John Wick?

SPOILER ALERT, this post contains key details about the John Wick: Chapter 4 ending. If you have not yet seen the movie, here is how you can watch John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) just wanted to get some revenge on the punk kid who killed his dog his late wife left him, but over the last three movies, the master assassin has been trying to obtain his freedom from the world of killers he formerly belonged to. Does he succeed in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Action fans have come to love the John Wick franchise for the intricate world it occupies (inspiring a few upcoming spinoffs) and the jaw-dropping kills that John Wick has executed over the course of three previous movies. As WTW's John Wick: Chapter 4 review details, the latest entry adds to that legacy and is arguably the best in the franchise and one of the best action movies of the last 10 years.

With a run time of nearly three hours (two hours and 49 minutes to be exact), John Wick: Chapter 4 is stuffed with things for fans to enjoy. But if after all that you still have a few questions, we're here to help.

Let's dive into the John Wick: Chapter 4 ending.

What happens in John Wick: Chapter 4 ending?

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

Like Winston (Ian McShane) warned John, dipping his toe back into the world of assassins has caused a ripple effect he could not control. Since John Wick: Chapter 2, he has been trying to get back to the peaceful life he had with his wife Helen, but it's proven difficult.

Though Winston betrayed John in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, hoping to stay in the good graces of the High Table, the newly empowered Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) opts to punish Winston for his loyalty to John, destroying the New York Continental and killing Charon (Lance Reddick). Winston now wants his own revenge.

Winston reveals if John challenges the Marquis to a duel and wins, he can get out once and for all; Winston, as his second, also gets a request, in this case the reestablishment of the New York Continental. After John rejoins his original crime family, the challenge is ordered and the Marquis has no choice but to accept.

However, when setting the terms for the duel, the Marquis gets two key things to go his way — the duel will take place at sunrise the next morning and Caine (Donnie Yen) serves as his surrogate. Though a former friend of John's, Caine has no choice but to agree to protect his daughter.

The Marquis is hoping John never makes it to sunrise, though, putting a bounty out so big it draws all the assassins in Paris to him. This includes Tracker (Shamier Anderson), who has been working with the Marquis and eying a big day for killing John Wick. However, as Tracker and other assassins go after John, Marquis' primary enforcer, Chidi (Marko Zaror), is about to shoot Tracker's dog, but John stops him. This token of kindness convinces Tracker to not kill John.

Unfortunately, even after dispatching a multitude of gangs and just needing to make it up a series of stairs to get to the duel, even more assassins emerge to stop John. He fights his way through and nearly makes it to the top when Chidi catches up and kicks him back down the flight, forming a new barrier with a new gauntlet of men.

Despite being tasked with killing him, Caine decides to support his old friend so he at least has a chance at his freedom. The two of them fight through Chidi and his men, with an assist from Tracker as well.

John makes it to the duel just in time. He and Caine take their positions 30 paces apart and fire. They both get nicked, but neither is dead, so they move to 20 paces. Same thing. So they move to 10 paces. Before they fire again, John delivers a coded message to Caine. As they are both told to fire, Caine hits John in the gut, knocking him to the ground, though he is not dead. The Marquis decides he wants to be the one to deliver the killing blow and takes the gun from Caine, affirming to him his daughter is now safe. However, the Marquis wasn't paying close enough attention, as John did not shoot his round. Instead, with the Marquis in easy firing distance, John shoots him in the head, winning the duel.

John, finally free, walks down the stairs and looks at the beautiful sunrise over Paris for a moment before he falls and dies.

Back in New York, the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and Winston, hold a funeral for John, laying him to rest next to his wife. John's tombstone is engraved with “Loving Husband.” Winston lays his hand on the headstone and says, in Russian, goodbye.

Why does Caine help John?

Donnie Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

Caine is brought in by the Marquis to kill John Wick. Though Caine and John are old friends, his daughter is threatened if he doesn't take the job.

The first chance he gets to kill John is at the Osaka Continental, but he is unable to finish him off (Tracker was protecting John in hopes of claiming the bounty). But he does fight and kill their mutual friend Shizamu (Hiroyuki Sanada). But before he dies, Shizamu questions Caine's moral code.

Caine continues to see the questionable actions by the Marquis and others, and how it has changed from how he and John used to conduct business. This is likely what inspired him to help his old friend, keeping to the code that they have, even if in defiance of the High Table.

Is Winston John's father?

Ian McShane in John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Winston and John have always had an interesting relationship, as the manager of the Continental clearly had a fondness for the former assassin. But was that fondness familial?

As he is burying John, Winston calls him "son" in Russian and we see a tattoo on his wrist that hints Winston is a member of the crime family John is a part of. Does that all mean Winston was actually John Wick's father?

It's possible, but we're going to say no. Presuming the tattoo does signal Winston is or was a member of the crime family John belonged to, the use of family can be seen as figurative rather than literal. This, combined with the years that Winston knew John could have caused him to form a partneral-esque bond with John, but it doesn't necessarily mean they are related.

But, it definitely feels like one that can be up for interpretation. And with spinoffs on the way, perhaps McShane or someone else will confirm one way or the other.

John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credit scene

Previous John Wick movies did not feature any post-credit scenes, but following the death of John Wick, a post-credit scene was included in Chapter 4 that could be setting up a future direction for the franchise.

Following the duel, Caine is seen walking through Paris and finding his daughter, happy that they are now safe from the looming threat of the Marquis. However, they are not out of danger just yet. We see Akira (Rina Sawayama) has come to Paris and is watching Caine. She brandishes a knife, presumably ready to go after Caine in the hope of getting revenge for him killing her father in the Osaka Continental.

The scene ends before we see the final result, so the story of Caine and Akira could be a storyline in a potential spinoff.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing. All previous John Wick movies are streaming on Peacock.