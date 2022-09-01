The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the Hunger Games prequel

The very first look at our our two leads, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the forthcoming fifth installment of The Hunger Games saga.

Adapted from the fourth novel by Suzanne Collins, (opens in new tab) this prequel transports us decades into Panem’s past, where we’ll meet a very different version of The Hunger Games' tyrannical villain, President Snow.

In this prequel, we meet a teenage version of the menacing figure on the morning of the reaping which is set to kick off the tenth annual Hunger Games, with Coriolanus Snow handed the task of mentoring one of the tributes from District 12.

Here's everything we know about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes so far...

Lionsgate confirmed that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023 at the end of their CinemaCon session earlier this year (via Deadline ).

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot

The official synopsis for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

“With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

Who's in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast?

Tom Blyth (Billy The Kid) will star as the young Coriolanus Snow, with West Side Story's Rachel Zegler featuring opposite as Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute from District 12 whom he's tasked with mentoring.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is also on board as Coriolanus's cousin, Tigris Snow, who serves as his close advisor. Jason Schwartzmann (The French Dispatch) is also on board as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, the host for the 10th Hunger Games.

Additionally, Game of Thrones alumn Peter Dinklage is set to feature as Casca Highbottom, the co-creator of the Hunger Games as we know them. In mid-August 2022, we also learned that Viola Davis (The First Lady) had joined the cast as Head Gamemaker, Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Additional casting includes Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story), Sofia Sanchez, Ashley Liao (Physical), Jerome Lance and Nick Benson.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, though since the movie isn't due until next year, we're not surprised. All we have at the moment is the reveal teaser that Lionsgate Movies released earlier in June 2022, which you can watch below:

Who’s directing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Director Francis Lawrence is returning to the franchise once again to direct Songbirds and Snakes. He's been at the helm of every installment in the saga since Catching Fire (Gary Ross directed the first film in the series).

Will Jennifer Lawrence be in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Whilst there’s no official word on whether Jennifer Lawrence will reprise her role just yet, it seems unlikely. That’s because this is a prequel set decades before Katniss was even born.