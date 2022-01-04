Get ready for 2022 Winter Olympics with these original Peacock documentaries

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin on Feb. 4 in Beijing, but Peacock is giving fans of the winter games a head start with a trio of original documentaries to get them ready. These original documentaries (two TV series and an movie), will tell the stories of some of the most compelling athletes and stories that have come out of the Winter Olympics, including the 2002 figure skating scandal, one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time and the sport that so many go crazy for every Winter Olympics, curling.

These pre-Olympic specials will just be part of Peacock’s wide-ranging coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which in itself is just a single part of NBC’s network-spanning coverage of the games.

Here is everything you need to know about Peacock’s Olympics-themed original documentaries — Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars.

Meddling

(Image credit: Peacock)

Anyone who watched the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City will remember the controversy that erupted from the figure skating competition when a French judge gave questionable scores to the Canadian and Russian pairs vying for the gold medal. Meddling is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy that gives an in-depth look at all of the major players in the scandal. The series will follow the careers and personal lives of the four skaters — Canada’s Jamie Sale and David Pelletier and Russia’s Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze — as well as a first-hand explanation from the French judge, Marie-Reine Le Gougne. Meddling will feature a mix of archival footage and present-day interviews with all of the above, as well as commentators, giving fans the full story from beginning to end.

The first two episodes of Meddling will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 6, with subsequent episodes debuting weekly on Peacock. Here’s the trailer:

Picabo

(Image credit: Peacock)

Many young fans of the Olympics may not know who Picabo Street is, but they most certainly know Lindsay Vonn, one of the most dominant alpine skiers in history. Street was a skiing icon of the 1990s and Vonn’s hero, and Picabo, co-directed and executive produced by Vonn and Frank Marshall, is a feature-length documentary that takes a look at her entire career. From her childhood beginnings in Idaho to her Olympic success, dramatic recoveries from ill-time injuries and her arrest in 2015 from false allegations, Street’s story is told through an emotional interview with Vonn and behind-the-scenes footage from Street’s life.

Picabo will premiere on Peacock Jan. 21. Watch the trailer below:

American Rock Stars

(Image credit: Peacock)

Curling becomes a sensation every four years for the Olympics, and the Peacock original docuseries American Rock Stars will get USA fans ready for another toss of the stones for the 2022 games. American Rock Stars follows John Shuster, Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys and John Landsteiner, the defending curling gold medalists from the 2018 Winter Olympics looking for a repeat in Beijing. The docuseries will show a new side to the team that captured America’s hearts, including their small-town roots to the qualifying trials. The four-part series is narrated by Nick Offerman and is directed by Scott Boggins.

All four episodes of American Rock Stars will premiere on Peacock Jan. 26. Check out the trailer below:

All of the documentaries will be available exclusively on Peacock Premium. Consumers can sign up for Peacock Premium with either the $4.99 per month ad-supported plan or the $9.99 per month ad-free plan.