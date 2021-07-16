‘Big Brother’ season 23: Cast, schedule and everything you need to know about the CBS reality show
Welcome back to the “Big Brother” house for the reality series' 23rd season.
CBS is welcoming a new Big Brother cast and the reality show’s fans back to the house for season 23, once again bringing all the strategy and craziness that Big Brother has come to be known for.
A CBS staple since 2000, Big Brother is one of the original reality programs. It puts a group of people under one roof that is outfitted with high-definition cameras and microphones to record their every move. Each week, the houseguests vote someone out, until there is only one person left who will take home $500,000.
Big Brother season 23 is underway, so let’s go over everything you need to know.
Who makes up the ‘Big Brother’ cast?
Sixteen houseguests entered the Big Brother house at the start of season 23, but only one will leave a winner. Below is the rundown of the houseguests for this season. For in-depth bios, visit CBS’s website. An “X” indicates that they have been voted out of the house.
Alyssa Lopez
Azah Awasum
Brent Champagne
Britini D’Angelo
Christian Birkenberger
Claire Rehfuss
Derek Frazier
Derek Xiao
Brandon “Frenchie” French
Hannah Chaddha
Kyland Young
Sarah Steagall
Tiffany Mitchell
Travis Long (X)
Whitney Williams
Xavier Prather
Julie Chen Moonves is back to oversee it all once again as host for Big Brother.
When does ‘Big Brother’ air?
Season 23 of Big Brother started on July 7, and the fun will continue throughout the summer. Big Brother will actually dominate CBS’s summer TV schedule, airing Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which are typically live eviction episodes. Each episode airs at 8 p.m.
If you miss the live airing of Big Brother, CBS provides the full episodes on its website shortly after they air.
How to watch ‘Big Brother’ season 23
Big Brother airs on CBS, making it available on all local CBS stations for those using an antenna or who subscribe to either a basic traditional cable package or a vMVPD service like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV.
Paramount Plus also provides live streams of local CBS stations for Paramount Plus Premium subscribers, which costs $9.99 per month. Episodes of Big Brother can also be streamed on-demand for Paramount Plus.
Michael Balderston is a D.C.-based entertainment writer and content producer for What to Watch. He previously has written for TV Technology and Awards Circuit.
