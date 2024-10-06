Big Brother fans are ALL saying the same thing about the 2024 line-up

Big Brother kicked off tonight on ITV, and fans have already shown strong feelings about the lineup, saying they are 'so relieved' that one contestant won't be appearing.

In the Big Brother promotional trailer, a famous face well acquainted with reality TV popped up in the Big Brother promo, as Joey Essex was shown around the new Big Brother house by Selling Sunet's Chelsea Lazkani.

But during the launch show tonight on ITV2, fans were 'so relieved' that the former TOWIE star, who has since appeared on shows like Love Island and Celebs Go Dating won't be joining the BB house - at least for now.

'I’m so relieved Joey Essex wasn’t one of the contestants,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'At least Joey Essex isn't in there. That's something, I suppose.'

And a third wrote, 'Wait you know what this means. THE JOEY ESSEX RUMOURS WERE FALSE.'

And another wrote, 'Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when there was no sign of Joey Essex.'

While another said, giving a different take, 'F**k it, just shove Joey Essex in. This is practically Love Island anyway so why not.'

Meanwhile another said, 'If the final housemate is Joey Essex, I might just lose it! Seriously, I might have to grab some eggs and pay a visit to the house! Let’s hope for someone better!'

Presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu, who were hosting duties in front of a studio audience, introduced the full line-up of 16 contestants tonight.

In 2023, when the series made its ITV comeback after Channel 4 dropped the show, Jordan Sangha was the winner - and only time will tell who will follow in his footsteps as this year's winner.

Fans are pleased to have the show back on screens, with one writing, 'Me thinking about how Big Brother is back from tonight and I will have something to watch every night at 9pm for the next 6 weeks.'

Big Brother returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.