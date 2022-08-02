Big Brother to officially make a surprise return in 2023

Big Brother is coming back in 2023, and it has a brand new home!

ITV has revealed that the iconic reality series is set to return next year and that it's headed to ITV2 and ITV's upcoming streaming service, ITVX.

The new series of Big Brother marks the first new UK entry in the show's format in almost five years. The hit reality show made its debut on Channel 4 in 2000, where it ran for 11 seasons (along with 7 seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and a final edition of Ultimate Big Brother). It then made the jump to Channel 5 for a further 8 seasons plus 15 extra celebrity series, before going on hiatus in 2018 (although other versions have continued to air around the world).

The 2023 series was first teased during the final episode of Love Island 2022; during an ad break on ITV2, a teaser featuring the Big Brother logo along with the classic theme song (which you can see below).

ITV has teased that the series will be perfect both for fans of the original show and for new viewers. Once again be watching a new cast of carefully selected housemates from every walk of life heading into the Big Brother house next year.

For six weeks, the cameras will capture the housemates' daily lives and we'll be watching to see how they get on. The new cast will be taking part in more tasks and tense nominations, plus live evictions are set to make a big comeback and ITV has promised that the public will be playing a big role in deciding who will be crowned the winner and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

As part of the relaunch, ITV also plans to revamp the Big Brother house and update its look to ensure that it's ready for the new cast to take up residence.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2, ITV Be and CITV said: "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today's audience. We're beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers."