New Big Brother hosts revealed for 2023

ITV has confirmed which two stars will be at the helm when Big Brother returns to our screens in 2023.

Big Brother's return was first teased during the final episode of Love Island 2022, and ITV has now revealed that TV presenters, close friends, and Big Brother superfans AJ Odudu and Will Best will be hosting the series.

AJ and Will are splitting the hosting role on the main series, meaning they'll be presiding over the weekly housemate evictions and chatting to housemates to get all the latest gossip from the Big Brother house.

And if that's not exciting enough, ITV also confirmed in the same announcement that the duo would be fronting an additional nightly live show where they'll be debating all the hottest topics from inside the house.

Our new Big Brother hosting duo. (Image credit: Initial TV/ITV)

Of her new role, AJ Odudu said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake."

Will Best added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

AJ Odudu recently co-hosted the revival of Channel 4's Saturday morning series, The Big Breakfast, with comedian Mo Gilligan. You've also seen her in Strictly 2021 as part of the Comic Relief 2023 presenting team (alongside the likes of David Tennant and Zoe Ball), plus she's known to ITV viewers as the backstage presenter for The Voice and The Voice Kids spin-off, and she's next due to appear as part of the Eurovision 2023 presenting family, too.

Will Best is no stranger to presenting himself. He was a regular panelist on Big Brother's Bit on the Side at Channel 5 and he co-hosted Dance, Dance, Dance with Britain's Got Talent 2023 judge Alesha Dixon for ITV.

A start date for Big Brother 2023 has not been confirmed at the time of writing, though we do know that the series will be returning to our screens for a six-week stint on ITV2 and ITVX at some point this year.