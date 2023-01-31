Britain's Got Talent 2023: judges, hosts and everything we know

Britain's Got Talent 2023 is back to bring us more talent from across the country.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 is back to entertain the nation with even more spectacular and show-stopping performers all hoping to impress the judges to win the whopping £250,000 prize money and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Over the last decade, the popular talent show has provided some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments in history, including singing sensation Susan Boyle, Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and Britain's Got Talent 2022 comedian Axel Blake.

In more exciting news, former Strictly Come Dancing judge and professional dancer Bruno Tonioli is the brand new judge joining Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

The nation's favorite TV double act Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will also be returning to host the show to cheer and console the acts braving the stage. But who will be joining the Britain's Got Talent winners list?

Here's everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent 2023...

When will Britain's Got Talent 2023 be on TV?

A release date has not yet been announced for Britain's Got Talent 2023. They began filming auditions for the new series on January 24, 2023, but an exact date hasn't been revealed. However, we can guess that the show could air in April on ITV1, due to the previous seasons broadcasting around this time.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 judges

Bruno Tonioli has joined the Britain's Got Talent judging panel. (Image credit: ITV/Fremantle)

Bruno Tonioli was announced to be the new judge replacing David Walliams, who left the show after 10 years in 2022.

The much-loved dancer will be joining long-time judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Bruno said: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Britain's Got Talent 2023 hosts

Ant and Dec are hosting Britain's Got Talent 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

Britain's much-loved presenting duo Ant and Dec are resuming their hosting duties for the 16th series of the award-winning show. The comedy duo are a firm favorite across the nation, hosting everything from Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity 2022 to Limitless Win.

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2022?

Comedian Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Comedian Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent 2022 and received the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell during his audition.

At the time, judge David Walliams said: "A comedy superstar is born tonight on that stage. So funny. You made it all seem so effortless and you’ve got a wonderful, likable personality and everything you said was brilliantly funny and original".

Since winning the show, he has gone on to do his own comedy tour titled 'Alex Blake: In Style' which he did around the UK and Ireland in 2022. He also went to Australia as part of the tour in winter 2022.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Britain's Got Talent 2023, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.