‘Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win’— everything you need to know about the duo's first new show in 10 years

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is a new upcoming game show, which features the world’s first limitless money ladder.

Described by ITV as 'packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion' Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived because there is no limit to how much contestants can take home.

But not only is this a gameshow like no other, but it is also the duo’s first new TV format since they launched Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

Speaking of the new series, Ant revealed: “We're genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It's something we've been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can't wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec also commented: “It's been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it's not something we do very often. But we've hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that's why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Here’s everything we know about Ant & Dec's Limitless Win...

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win is due to air on ITV in January 2022. As soon as ITV announces an exact date we will update this guide.

How does ‘Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win’ work?

In this ground breaking new format, every question is an opportunity for hopefuls to climb the endless money ladder and hit the jackpot. But, push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! ITV shared an intense teaser of the new series, which shows the double act cry out in horror as their jaws drop for reasons we are yet to find out. You can watch it below...