The Inner Circle: host, rules and everything we know about the new game show

The Inner Circle is an exciting new quiz show that will have a cash prize on the line as contestants compete in a series of rounds designed to test their general knowledge and strategic thinking.

The show will be presented by the ever-glamerous Amanda Holden, and she can't wait to get quizzing... “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions!”

Here is everything we know about The Inner Circle...

The Inner Circle is currently in production and broadcast details will be announced in due course. Once we know, we'll be sure to give you an update.

Who is the host of The Inner Circle?

The Inner Circle is hosted by arguably the busiest woman in showbiz right now, Amanda Holden.

Currently gracing our screens on Saturday nights as a judge on Britain's Got Talent 2025, Amanda also fronts Netflix dating show Cheat: Unfinished Business and was most recently seen on BBC1 opposite Alan Carr in the hugely popular Alan & Amanda’s Spanish Job.

Amanda Holden quizzes players on The Inner Circle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, how does The Inner Circle actually work?

The Inner Circle is best described as a show that combines a quiz format with a social experiment.

With a cash prize at stake, the show sees players compete in a series of games and challenges, designed to test their general knowledge and strategic thinking.

But that's not all. In order to take home the cash, each player must decide which of their opponents they trust enough to form an alliance with. However, in a gripping finale, could the two players left at the end face the ultimate betrayal?

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces to bring viewers a gripping new quiz that, for the first time, they’ll be able to play along with not only during the week, but on a Saturday tea time too.

"Getting the answers right on this show is only half the battle - contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game, all under the watchful eye of the brilliantly mischievous Amanda Holden.”

How many episodes are there of The Inner Circle?

The Inner Circle comprises 25 early evening episodes, featuring members of the public, with a further six prime time celebrity specials set for Saturday nights, in which famous faces will join forces with a member of the public, bringing together star power and fresh energy to win the cash!

That's a LOT of episodes - Amanda's feet must hurt standing all day...

Certainly seems that way, as the lady herself took to her Instagram recently to share a backstage snippet of her having a relaxing footbath... and eating a banana!

Is there a trailer for The Inner Circle?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on The Inner Circle

This brand new commission is the result of the BBC’s Entertainment and Daytime commissioning teams joining forces to identify and develop fresh and modern quiz and gameshow formats for BBC One and iPlayer for Saturday early evenings and Daytime/Early Peak.

The Inner Circle will be produced in Scotland by Tern and filmed at BBC Studiowork’s Kelvin Hall facility in Glasgow with post production taking place at Tern’s newly established Bumblebee Glasgow facility.

Applications are now open for contestants to take part in The Inner Circle. Applicants can visit: BBC Take Part for more information.